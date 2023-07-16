WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A poor start left Carlos Alcaraz a single point from a two-set hole against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
That sort of deficit is daunting for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old in his second major final, and against anyone, let alone Djokovic, someone who hadn't lost at Centre Court in a decade, someone seeking a fifth consecutive championship, and record-tying eighth overall, at the All England Club. Someone who won the year's first two Grand Slam tournaments and 23 over his career.
Ah, but Alcaraz, last year's U.S. Open champ, wanted this shot at Djokovic, someone he called "a legend of our sport." Said it would make winning Wimbledon that much more special. And so Alcaraz managed to come through in that tiebreaker as choruses of “Car-los! Car-los!” from the stands competed with cries of his older, more experienced, more accomplished foe's two-syllable nickname, "No-le! No-le!” And then Alcaraz came through in a 32-point, 25-minute masterpiece of a game soon thereafter. And, crucially, the Spaniard came through in the crucible of a fifth set, too.
Add it all up, and the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz marked himself as the star people have been predicting he would be, transforming potential into triumph and putting an end to Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club all in one fell swoop by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday. Alcaraz claimed his first title at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
“Didn’t get down, didn’t give up,” said Alcaraz, the third-youngest man to win the grass-court major in the Open era, which began in 1968, after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. “We made great rallies, great points. It was a long, long match. Long sets. It was the mental part that allowed me to stay there.”
He is the first man outside the elite quartet of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002 and, to many, this symbolized a transfer of power in men's tennis.
“I haven’t played a player like him. Ever,” said Djokovic, quite a statement from a guy who competed against Federer and Nadal for so long and in so many remarkable matches.
“He's proven,” Djokovic said, “that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt.”
The fifth game of the third set might have been worth the high price of admission, in and of itself. Neither man wanted to bend. Neither wanted to cede a thing. It was one game, yes, but seemed meaningful.
When Djokovic slapped a forehand into the net to get broken — one of five times he dropped serve in the match, more than his previous six opponents managed combined — Alcaraz celebrated his 4-1 edge in the set by throwing his head back and screaming “Vamos!”
But Djokovic did not go away. He raised his level again, pushing this terrific tussle to a fifth set.
Alcaraz moved out front for good by breaking to go up 2-1 in the fifth with a backhand passing winner. Djokovic, who fell during the point but quickly popped back up, reacted by slamming his racket into the net post, letting go on impact. He destroyed his equipment and earned a code violation from Murphy.
“Frustration in the moment,” Djokovic called it.
They would play on for another 24 minutes, but Alcaraz never relented, never gave way, no matter the skill and will possessed by the man across the net. And it was Alcaraz, not Djokovic, who covered his face and rolled in the grass after the final point, then received the gold trophy.
“It’s something that I will never forget,” Alcaraz said. “That’s for sure.”
