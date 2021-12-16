Western quarterback Dylan Bryant and Carroll fullback Clay Metzger came into the 2021 season looking to fill key roles for their teams while Tipton linebacker Drew Servies returned to a familiar position.
All three delivered outstanding seasons.
Bryant and Metzger are the KT All-Area co-Offensive Players of the Year and Servies is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Bryant replaced his brother, Braeden, as the Panthers’ QB after previously working as a receiver. Bryant played the position in a different way than his brother as he flourished as a running QB. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior rushed for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns over nine games. His average of 156.6 rushing yards per game ranked No. 1 in the area and No. 12 in the state. He passed for another 353 yards and six scores.
Bryant succeeded 2020 All-Area co-MVP Jerry Padgett as Western’s workhorse on the ground. Padgett was a running back.
“We weren’t quite sure who was going to be the primary ball-carrier going into the year,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “I didn’t know if Dylan could take the kind of beating that he took all season long and he did. He worked hard in the offseason in the weight room and really developed physically and got himself in a position where he was bigger, faster and stronger. He stepped into that role and then elevated his play as the season went on.”
Bryant topped 200 rushing yards three times. He ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-42 victory over New Castle in Week 4. He had 233 yards and three scores in a 43-14 victory over Cass in Week 6, then had 248 yards and three scores in a 48-13 victory over Northwestern in Week 7. He followed with 94 yards and two scores in the Panthers’ 14-7 victory over Tipton in Week 8. That win gave Western its first Hoosier Conference East Division title.
A two-way standout, Bryant picked off an area-best five interceptions on defense including two each against New Castle and Northwestern.
“Overall, just an outstanding year,” Stewart said.
Bryant’s season came to an early end as he suffered a concussion in the first quarter of the HC title game vs. West Lafayette. That kept him out of Western’s sectional loss to Roncalli the following week.
He made the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A senior all-state team.
At Carroll, Metzger moved into the lead running back role as the Cougars switched to a wing-T offense under new coach Blake Betzner. They previously had a spread offense.
Metzger rose to the challenge. The speedy senior ran for an area-best 1,779 yards (136.8 per game) and 23 touchdowns. He led the way as the Cougars went 9-4 and won their first sectional title since 2003.
“He’s not very big. He’s 5-8, 150 or 155 pounds. We weren’t sure if he’d be able to take the pounding at the fullback position, especially late in the season,” Betzner said. “We didn’t give him a ton of carries throughout the [regular season] just because we knew how important he was going to be in the postseason. He was getting the ball 30 to 40 times in the postseason.
“Just a tough kid. I know he was getting beat up pretty bad in some of those games, but he never came out a play, he just kept going.”
In three Sectional 42 games, Metzger totaled 699 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 carries. That included a 322-yard outburst in the Cougars’ 25-7 semifinal victory over Traders Point Christian.
Betzner said Metzger was at his best on the outside, but he handled short-yardage runs inside as well.
“He was a difference-maker every single game for us,” Betzner said.
Metzger made the IFCA’s Class A senior all-state team.
At Tipton, Servies anchored a defense that pitched four shutouts and held opponents to an area-best 10.1 points per game. The Blue Devils went 10-2 and finished as Sectional 36 runners-up.
An outside linebacker, Servies recorded 126 tackles (67 solos), five tackles for loss and one sack. He intercepted two passes and broke up two more.
“Drew is one of the most versatile and dynamic players I have ever coached. He is extremely physical and can run the 40 in 4.65,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said.
Tolle pointed to Servies’ long list of career positions as an example of his versatility. Offensively, he worked as a tight end this season after previously lining up on the line as a guard and in the backfield as a fullback. He also served as Tipton’s long snapper.
But defense is where he made the biggest impact.
“He was the player on our defense that opponents truly had to game plan for,” Tolle said. “He is one the most intense and physical football players that I have ever coached.”
Servies made the IFCA’s Class 2A senior all-state team.
The following are looks at the rest of the All-Area offense and defense selections.
QUARTERBACK
• Levi Strong led Peru to an 8-3 record and runner-up finishes in the Three Rivers Conference and Sectional 27. The 6-2, 220-pound senior rushed for 1,262 yards (114.7 per game) and 22 touchdowns, topping the Bengal Tigers and ranking No. 5 in the area in both categories. In addition, he completed 47 of 79 pass attempts for 777 yards (70.6 per game). He had six TD passes and three interceptions.
Defensively, he provided 37 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. As a punter, he averaged an area-best 41.1 yards per attempt.
He made the IFCA’s Class 3A senior all-state team.
RUNNING BACKS
• Eli Carter helped power Tipton to a 10-2 record by rushing for 1,607 yards (133.9) per game and an area-best 28 touchdowns. The 5-9, 170-pound junior averaged 9.1 yards per carry. He also had 17 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He finished No. 2 in the area in rushing and No. 2 in scoring. His defensive contributions included two interceptions.
Carter made the IFCA’s Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team.
• Jayden Eagle provided big plays for Hoosier Heartland Conference co-champion Eastern. The 5-8, 190-pound sophomore rushed for 1,103 yards (110.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry.
WIDE RECEIVERS
• Brayden Betzner thrived in new Maconaquah coach Tyler Campbell’s spread offense. The 6-0, 150-pound senior caught 51 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns. He topped the area in the first two categories and finished second in TD catches. His defensive contributions included two interceptions.
Betzner set school records for single-season receptions and single-game receptions (12 vs. Manchester). In addition, his 80-yard TD catch vs. Rochester ranks as the 10th-longest reception in Mac history.
• Nate Powell served as the go-to receiver in Tipton’s balanced attack. The 6-4, 185-pound senior caught 37 passes for 668 yards and an area-best nine touchdowns. He averaged a robust 18.1 yards per reception. He closed his Blue Devil career with 84 receptions for 1,342 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Powell played key roles on defense and special teams as well. Defensively, he recorded 77 tackles (37 solos) from his strong safety position. He intercepted three passes and broke up five more passes. As a kick returner, he had a pair of TD returns and a 34.3 average on 11 returns.
Powell made the IFCA’s Class 2A senior all-state team.
FLEX
• Jav’Aire Patterson emerged as a weapon during Taylor’s 2-5 season. The 6-1, 175-pound junior rushed for 681 yards (97.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns. In addition, he had four more touchdowns on kickoff returns, including two in the first quarter of a Sectional 43 victory over Southern Wells. That was part of a five-TD game.
Defensively, Patterson had 27 tackles. He also blocked a kick.
• Cole Cardwell provided a bright spot for Northwestern during a winless season. The 5-11, 180-pound junior rushed for 914 yards (101.6 per game) and six scores. He also had nine receptions for 91 yards and a score.
OFFENSIVE LINE
• Kipper Barnett is a repeat selection to the All-Area team after helping Tipton go 10-2 and finish as Sectional 36 runner-up. The 6-4, 250-pound left tackle led a line that allowed Tipton to rush for 2,300 yards and average 7 yards per carry. Defensively, the Blue Devil senior recorded 49 tackles (18 solos) and four sacks from his end position.
Barnett made the IFCA’s Class 2A senior all-state team.
• Rhett Berryman manned the strong-side tackle position on Western’s offensive line and helped the Hoosier Conference runner-up Panthers hammer opponents for 315.4 yards per game, including 258.8 on the ground.
Defensively, Berryman was active up front with 94 tackles (26 solos), six tackles for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries. He made the IFCA’s Class 4A senior all-state team on defense.
• Elijah Buckley helped power HHC co-champion Eastern’s balanced attack. The Comets averaged 248.3 rushing yards and 170.8 passing yards per game.
Defensively, the 5-9, 230-pound junior manned a linebacker spot. He shared the team lead in tackles with 90 (48 solos) and also had 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Buckley made the IFCA’s Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team.
• Kody James provided reliable blocking for All-Area co-Offensive Player of the Year Clay Metzger and Sectional 42 champion Carroll. The 5-10 junior helped the Cougars average 197 yards and 25 points per game.
• Dre’Veon Lewis manned the center spot in Kokomo’s ground-heavy attack. The 5-10, 250-pound senior helped the Kats average 30.8 points and 302.1 yards (256.2 rushing) per game.
DEFENSIVE LINE
• Luke Chambers gave Lewis Cass solid play up front. The 6-6, 195-pound junior played in seven games and recorded 37 tackles (14 solos) and two tackles for loss. He also recovered two fumbles.
• Reed Humphreys helped Carroll record four shutouts and hold opponents to 11 points per game during a 9-4 season. The Cougar junior totaled 30 tackles (18 solos) and two tackles for loss.
• Luke Martin was a steady presence up front for Tri-Central during a 4-6 season. The 6-3, 265-pound senior ranked No. 2 on the team in tackles with 64 (50 solos) and also had five tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
• Brodie Porter was a playmaker for Eastern’s defense. The 5-8, 190-pound senior recorded 15.5 tackles for loss, which ranked No. 1 in the area. He also had 68 tackles (40 solos), 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
LINEBACKERS
• Jackson Ayres brought the fire to Sectional 42 champion Carroll’s defense, which pitched four shutouts and held another five opponents to eight points or less. The 5-11, 165-pound senior recorded team highs of 130 tackles (92 solos) and 13 tackles for loss. He ranked No. 2 in the area in both categories. In addition, he had three takeaways.
• Brogan London, moving into a bigger role as a senior, helped Tipton record four shutouts during a 10-2 season. The 6-0, 170-pound linebacker recorded an area-best 149 tackles (66 solos). He also had seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
• Brayden Masters helped Peru hold four opponents to eight points or less during an 8-3 season. That included a shutout of North Miami. A 5-8, 175-pound senior, Masters recorded 50 tackles (34 solos), five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
A two-way player, Masters rushed for 1,065 yards (106.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
• Shayne Spear fueled Kokomo’s defense, which held five opponents to seven points or less. That included a shutout of Arsenal Tech. The 6-2, 225-pound junior recorded a team-high 84 tackles (45 solos) with 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also broke up two passes and defensed two more.
On offense, Spear had 20 carries for 71 yards.
Spear made the IFCA’s Class 5A junior-and-under all-state team.
SECONDARY
• Caden Leininger led Tri-Central’s defense with 66 tackles (57 solos) and four interceptions. He ranked No. 2 in the area in the latter category. The two-time All-Area player finished his Trojan football career with 10 interceptions.
Offensively, Leininger rushed for 433 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 109 yards and two scores.
• Alex Ross put together a breakout season for TRC and Sectional 27 runner-up Peru, leading the team in tackles with 95 (51 solos) and sharing the lead in interceptions with two. In addition, the 6-0, 160-pound sophomore caused two fumbles and recovered one fumble.
Offensively, he had 10 receptions for 160 yards and one TD.
• Hayden Shepherd led Hoosier Conference runner-up Western’s defense with 107 tackles (44 solos). The 5-11, 170-pound senior and two-time All-Area player also had three tackles for loss, one fumble caused, one fumble recovery and four passes defensed.
Offensively, Shepherd was the Panthers’ second option behind All-Area co-Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Bryant. Shepherd rushed for 647 yards and six touchdowns. His best game came against Tipton in the battle for the Hoosier Conference East Division title. He carried the ball 33 times for a season-high 141 yards to help the Panthers take a 14-7 win.
• Ta’Shy Stewart is a repeat All-Area selection after playing key roles in all three phases of the game for Kokomo. Defensively, the 6-0, 185-pound senior recorded two interceptions, seven pass breakups and nine passes defensed. He also forced two fumbles and totaled 44 tackles (35 solos).
Offensively, Stewart worked as a wingback opposite All-Area MVP Plez Lawrence. Stewart rushed for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 49 yards and one score.
For good measure, Stewart returned kickoffs and punts and also served as the Kats’ punter. He averaged 35 yards per punt with a long of 50 yards.
Stewart made the IFCA’s Class 5A senior all-state team as the punter.
FLEX
• Bradie Porter recorded 90 tackles, which was good for a share of Eastern’s team lead. A 5-9, 165-pound senior, Porter manned the strong safety spot. He intercepted two passes, had two tackles for loss and one sack, and forced one fumble.
Offensively, Porter caught 21 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
SPECIALISTS
• Diego Giner made an impact for Kokomo with his booming kickoffs. Fourteen of his 34 kickoffs went for touchbacks. In addition, the 5-8, 190-pound senior was 27 for 28 on PAT attempts, and he successfully kicked a 40-yard field goal against Zionsville in the Sectional 12 championship.
• Cason Lambert helped Carroll control field position with his punting. The 6-1, 149-pound senior booted 51 attempts, by far the most in the area, and he averaged 34.4 yards per attempt.
Lambert also contributed to Carroll’s stingy defense. He collected 57 tackles (39 solos), six tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.