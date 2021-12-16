When Austin Colby returned to bring the Colby style of football back to Kokomo High School in 2020, it was a familiar style of play, but Plez Lawrence needed a refresher course in Colby football.
He’d played in that style when playing in middle school, but as a freshman and sophomore he played for previous Kat coach Richard Benberry in an offense that gained more yards through the air than on the ground.
“It took some time because for those two years we had a whole different offensive scheme,” Lawrence said. “Going back to those things we learned three or four years ago, it was hard to remember.”
Lawrence re-learned the material as a junior and now graduates the gridiron with honors as a senior — the latest honor being the Kokomo Tribune All-Area MVP.
He was the Wildkats’ leading rusher as a sophomore with 358 yards. Colby took over for Lawrence’s junior year and the junior back upped his production to 949 yards in Kokomo’s tight wing-T formation. He made the All-Area team. As a senior, Lawrence enjoyed a breakout campaign. He gained 1,438 yards on 155 carries over 10 games.
“It took him a little while our first year back to kind of learn the system, but once he understood what was going on in front of him and where things were going to open up … he started to take advantage of what the defense was going to show us,” Colby said, noting that opposing defenses may leave cutback opportunities. “He’s going to have to get three tough yards, and then he was going to be able to be an explosive player afterwards.”
The return to Colby-style football agreed with Lawrence. He had 20 rushing TDs, four receiving TDs and ran two kickoffs in for scores.
“It’s very fun to play some hard-nosed, smash-mouth football,” Lawrence said. “I love to play that. I love it. Because nobody can run from it. It’s big boy ball.”
Lawrence learned how to make himself a better back and fit the Wildkat system as an upperclassman.
“I improved a lot,” he said. “With that kind of offense, they want you to keep on getting those hard yards, but after a while, the linebackers and safeties will creep up to that side of the ball and that’ll leave open a big cutback. This year was a good year for me because I learned how to see the big cutbacks.”
That ability to get through the line and get extra yards in the open field accounts for his gaudy average of 9.3 yards per carry.
Colby said Lawrence was good at soaking up information and learned how to be more effective.
“He put a little time in on his own in watching film in our online base film system,” Colby said. “He asked questions a lot. He was always with my dad, Brett, who is offensive coordinator, and asking him different questions and things to look for and what to take advantage of. His running back coach, Jason Spear, did great things with him too.”
And another key component is the line. No back makes an impact without the line opening holes and clearing space.
“The line is definitely a key component and this year I had some of the best offensive linemen I’ve ever played with or had with Dakota Gunter, John Curl, Kadin Dempsey, Dre’veon Lewis, George Montes and Charlie Groves. They just did a great job of learning who to block in their schemes,” Lawrence said.
So Plez, when the line play is clicking, what’s that look like for you?
“Five touchdowns, 200 yards,” Lawrence said. “It’s just a big night for me and it’s a big night for my other teammates and it’s very fun to play and dominate people left and right, left and right. It’s very fun to play in our offense. When we’re on the same page we can’t be stopped.”
Primarily a ground-gainer, Lawrence also caught 14 passes for 244 yards, and averaged 38.5 yards per kickoff return on eight kickoffs.
“He was very dynamic in that way,” Colby said. “Obviously in the special teams game, if we did give up a score or two and [opponents] decided to kick to him, he would make them pay.”
The Wildkats finished 8-3 and fell to eventual Class 5A state runner-up Zionsville in the playoffs. It was the Kats’ best record since the 2017 team went 9-5 and reached the state championship game.
“It shows about our team that we came together as a family and we bought into the program and we bought into the system,” Lawrence said. “We definitely bought the weight room. Then carried it onto the field. God blessed us and we went through the door and we played our hearts out.”
The Kats played part of the season with heavy hearts after the death of assistant coach and former Kokomo athlete Bobby Pettigrew. Pettigrew had been a fullback in his playing career with the football squad
“Me and Bobby were very close,” Lawrence said. “I’ve known him since I was 6 years old so we had a special bond. It was very hard for me. It was very hard for the team because he was a very big part of the team. He always helped us in keeping our mindset, keeping us focused. He had a father figure [presence] to him.
“We’ll miss him and we all love him. We went out with a bang for him.”
In the first game after Pettigrew’s death, the Kats blew past McCutcheon 36-7. Lawrence started that game with an 85-yard TD on Kokomo’s first play from scrimmage.
Lawrence’s Red and Blue road started as a 6-year-old playing PAL football and ends after making his mark with the Kats.
“I’m going to miss it a lot,” Lawrence said of playing for the Red and Blue. “I’m going to miss playing with these guys because most of these guys I’ve played with since I was 6 years old. We have had a lot of family bonding. I’ll miss all these guys, I’ll miss the coaches too as well. They were just a really big family to me and I’m definitely going to miss it.”
The Indiana Football Coaches Association named Lawrence to its Class 5A senior all-state team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.