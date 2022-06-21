FORT WAYNE — Former Indiana Mr. Basketball and Purdue star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25.
The Allen County Coroner's office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the coroner's office.
"The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan," coach Matt Painter said in a story on Purdue's website. "Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone's lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed."
The 6-foot-9 center was from Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School. As a sophomore, he led Homestead past Kokomo 68-60 in a 2014 Class 4A Marion Regional semifinal game. He had 18 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.
The following year, with Swanigan reclassified as a senior, he led the Spartans to the Class 4A state title and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball.
From there, he played for Purdue from 2015-2017. He averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Boilermakers.
Swanigan was selected as The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten in 2017 when he averaged 18.4 points and 12.4 rebounds and led Purdue to the conference title. He was a unanimous pick for both Big Ten Player of the Year and the AP All-Big Ten team and was a consensus first-team All-American.
Swanigan was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers. He also played for the Sacramento Kings. Between the two teams, he played 75 games over three seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.