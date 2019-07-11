TRADING PLACES: In this May 5, 2014 photo, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, right, looks to back down Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series in Oklahoma City. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, a shake up of top point guards and a move that reunites Westbrook with James Harden.