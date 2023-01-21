Eastern’s boys basketball team roared back from a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to upend Clinton Prairie 63-62 Friday at Prairie. The Comets maintained their unbeaten run in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Eastern coach Brad Lindsay called the game “our best performance of the year.” The Comets improved to 5-0 in the HHC and 9-4 overall. Taylor is the only other unbeaten in the league at 4-0. Prairie entered the day 3-1 in the league and dropped to 3-2 with both losses to the two unbeaten league squads. The Gophers are 6-7 overall.
Cayden Calloway led Eastern with 24 points. Colotn Lindsay scored 14 points, Owen Crabbe 12 and Corbin Snyder 11. Brad Lindsay also praised the contribution of Brody Hewitt — who sparked the fourth-quarter comeback with a pull-up jumper.
“I love our guys and our team,” Brad Lindsay said. “They never give up. They have the hearts of champions and [Friday] night was our best overall game of the year against a very well-coached and tough Prairie team. Great road win in a very tough environment.”
The game started tight. Eastern and Prairie were tied at 17-all after a quarter before the Comets took a 36-29 lead into halftime. Clinton Prairie stormed back with an 18-8 advantage in the third quarter to take a 47-44 lead going into the final frame.
CARROLL 87, TC 48
The Class 2A No. 13 Cougars improved to 3-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, and 10-3 overall. Tri-Central fell to 1-4 in the HHC and 5-10 overall.
Carroll wasted no time in taking control. The Cougars led 27-11 after a quarter and 44-22 at halftime. They upped their lead to 66-39 after three frames.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 53, RICHMOND 38
Aijia Elliott dominated in the paint and the Wildkats exploded in the third quarter to take the game over and down the Red Devils in a North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym. Richmond led 15-14 at halftime but the Kats outscored the visitors 19-4 in the third frame to go up 33-19.
Elliott led the Kats (10-12, 5-3 NCC) with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. She had an outstanding shooting night, hitting 8 of 11 shots from the field and 7 of 8 from the line.
MaKaela Drake added 18 points and Regan McClain had a huge impact without scoring, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing six assists and taking her program-record 11th charge of the season. The Kats outrebounded the Devils 46-21. Delaney Truax pitched in five points.
Madison Sonsini led Richmond (5-14, 2-6 NCC) with 21 points.
BC 64, WESTERN 58, OT
The Bison edged the visiting Panthers in overtime of the fifth-place game in the Hoosier Conference.
The game was tied 11-all after a quarter and BC led 24-23 at halftime. The Panthers outscored BC 22-11 in the third quarter to open a 45-35 lead before the Bison came back to force overtime.
Kayleigh Turner led Western (14-7) with 18 points. Caroline Long added 12 and Mackenzie York and Chloe Hunt had 10 each.
Rachel Tolen scored a game-high 24 points for BC (16-7) and Sam Rudolph added 13.
WL 55, TIPTON 48
Class 3A co-No. 9 West Lafayette won a close contest in the seventh-place game of the Hoosier Conference. The Red Devils led 24-20 after an all-action first quarter, then held a slim 31-30 lead at halftime before gaining an edge with a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter. WL took a 44-36 lead into the final period.
Ashlee Schram had a double-double for the visiting Blue Devils (14-8), scoring 13 points and grabbing 17 boards. Hallie Wolfe added 14 points and Kaiya Money 11.
Kennedy Martin led WL (16-5) with 17 points, Annie Karlaftis scored 13 and Sarah Werth 11. Adrianne Tolen scored nine points and took 12 rebounds, and Karlaftis grabbed 10.
RENSSELAER 49, CASS 25
The Kings fell at Rensselaer in the ninth-place game of the Hoosier Conference. Cass dropped to 7-15 on the season and Rensselaer is now 11-8.
CARROLL 45, TC 31
The Class 2A No. 9 Cougars claimed a share of the HHC title with the victory. Alli Harness scored 18 points for Carroll, Madison Wagner scored 11, Jamilah Tillman six and Reagan Gleason five. Wagner also took 12 rebounds.
Carroll finished its HHC season with an 7-1 record and improved to 18-3 overall. Tri-Central fell to 2-5 in the HHC and 8-12 overall. Carroll, Clinton Central and Clinton Prairie each entered the weekend with 6-1 league marks. Carroll and CP scored wins in their final league games while CC was idle and plays its last HHC game at Sheridan on Tuesday.
The Cougars jumped out to a quick lead and were in control all the way. Carroll led 14-8 after a quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 40-20 after three quarters.
CP 52, EASTERN 5
Clinton Prairie opened up a 32-4 lead at halftime and coasted to the finish.
The Gophers wrapped up HHC play with a 7-1 record for a share of the league title, and are 15-7 overall. Eastern fell to 1-7 in the HHC and 2-19 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.