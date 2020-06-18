High school athletes who play spring sports had their seasons canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the different coaches associations are making sure to honor those who took care of business in the classroom.
Nineteen KT-area athletes across boys golf, girls tennis, softball and boys and girls track and field received academic all-state first-team selections. The baseball academic all-state picks have not been released yet.
In boys golf, Western’s Spencer Chambers earned a spot on the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s first team, which is one of the most select academic all-state teams in the state. The IHSCGA names just 15 seniors to its squad.
In girls tennis, Taylor’s Rebecca Foesch made the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s first team, which had 47 seniors. And in softball, Western’s Emma Key and Kinsey Smith made the ICGSA’s first team, which had 76 seniors.
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross County Coaches’ teams, which have seniors and juniors, totaled 259 on the boys side and 163 on the girls side.
The boys picks included 14 area athletes — Carroll’s Ethan Duff, Luke Marley and Lance Richardson, Cass’ Bryce Hagen, Maconaquah’s Bryant Teegardin, Northwestern’s Blake Andrew, Patrick Bath, Kyle Cardwell, Elijah Collins, Mason Harrell, Hunter Strawmyer and Greg Szmchack, and Western’s Zac Cline and Matt Edison.
Northwestern’s Kaylynne Fernandes made the IATCCC’s girls first team.
HONORABLE MENTION
The following area athletes received honorable mention from the different coaches associations.
• Softball: Peru’s Courtlynn Crowe.
• Girls tennis: Northwestern’s Klair Merrell and Madison Layden and Taylor’s Hannah Morgan and Lillian Parker.
• Girls track: Carroll’s Chloe Goodrich and Lacy Salgat; Cass’ Kyla Mennen and Hannah Young; Northwestern’s Lauren Longshore and Kaylee Riese; Tipton’s Lauren Schram; and Western’s Anna Betz, Sarah Manuel and Kiersten Tyler.
• Boys track: Carroll’s Jacob Ayres and Cergio Santiago; Eastern’s Asher Walden; Cass’ Conner Claypool, Conner Johnson and Erik Mayorga; Mac’s Sam Bourne and Jeremiah Moore; NW’s Evan Gaylor, Tyler Gilbert, Ethan Kinney, Hunter Mohr and Austin O’Neal; and Western’s Joseph Packard and Noah Stranahan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.