It’s the summer of 2006, and Dan Armstrong is out on Northwestern’s baseball field rebuilding the infield. The teacher has a successful side business, repairing and maintaining athletic fields.
School administration approached Armstrong about being athletic director.
“It’s the middle of July and I’m covered in dirt,” Armstrong said.
The athletic director who had followed in the footsteps of longtime AD Mike Blackburn lasted all of a year.
Armstrong mulled the offer over with his family. Sports Field Services had him traveling a lot, away from family. His son was in sports.
“You only get one chance at that,” Armstrong said.
He sold off his business, left the classroom and stepped into athletic administration.
“I never looked back,” Armstrong said. “It was the right thing to do for my family. It was home from the minute I walked in here.”
Armstrong sat inside his office one morning at Northwestern High School as he reflected on how he came to be the school’s athletic director.
The night before, Northwestern hosted a sectional track meet. Armstrong worked two shifts that day, like he has most days.
The first shift was spent in the office – the day shift. There is a pages-long list of things to do as athletic director. Scheduling – spring is a particularly challenging time – finding transportation for teams, people to drive those teams and people to work home athletic events.
“It’s a lot of logistics,” Armstrong said. “It doesn’t just happen.”
Second shift is ensuring events run smoothly. They make for long days. This is the life of an athletic director. It’s been Armstrong’s for 16 years, but those days are coming to an end.
A Northwestern career
Armstrong came to Northwestern in 1988 as a social studies teacher and coach. He’d coach a little bit of everything, football, basketball, baseball.
Many of those years were spent coaching with Jim Gish, who is now the varsity boys basketball coach.
Gish recalled Armstrong’s attention to detail. Every practice had a plan. Game days were meticulous scheduled down to the minute.
“All I’s dotted and T’s crossed,” Gish said. “I think the defining characteristics of Dan Armstrong are loyalty, honesty and dedication.”
If you put kids first, you had Armstrong’s loyalty.
They’re attributes that lent themselves nicely to his administrative role.
“I don’t know if you could come out to Northwestern in the past 16 years and not see Dan two straight days,” Gish said.
Then there was his desire to win.
“Some coaches just want to win a little more than others,” Gish said.
As athletic director, Armstrong has a wider perspective.
“Growing kids is what we do,” he said. “Wins and losses is just one thing. There’s a whole lot more to that. I hope we never lose that.”
A lasting impact
It’s hard for Armstrong to pin down what he’s most proud of as Northwestern athletic director.
His computer screen gives a few hints, though. There’s an image of the high school turf football field.
The turf facility is one of three installed during Armstrong’s tenure.
“That was a dream of mine,” he said. “I’m proud of that stuff.”
But there’s also the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame. Added in 2014, the hall of fame recognizes athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to Northwestern athletics.
Gish said the additions aren’t just about impressing student athletes and fans. The turf facilities, the hall of fame, they add to the Northwestern experience.
“He wanted something better for our kids,” he said.
Armstrong is also proud of the Student Athlete Leadership Team. Comprised of students who are elected, the group serves as a liaison between administration and student athletes. The leadership team also helps put on events.
There are the relationships with coaches and the community, too.
“I’m just proud of all of it,” Armstrong said.
A mentor
Armstrong’s work ethic extends past Northwestern.
He’s spent countless hours mentoring the next generation of athletic directors through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrations Association.
The national organization offers support, mentoring and guidance to athletic directors across the country.
Armstrong teaches courses for the NIAAA on legal issues, including Title IX, sexual harassment, when kids can be supervised and transportation.
“We have courses on every aspect of this job,” he said.
Armstrong was one of 10 nationwide recipients of the 2020 Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented for length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to interscholastic athletics at local, state and national levels.
Armstrong spent two years as president of the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrations Association.
Former Northwestern AD Mike Blackburn is the executive director of NIAAA.
“He’s done a good job for us,” Blackburn said. “When I think of Dan Armstrong, I think about a sound philosophy and always ethical.”
Blackburn, who will retire himself in January, tried to talk Armstrong into being athletic director a year before he actually took the job.
Athletic director isn’t for everyone. It takes a special type of person, especially when the average AD doesn't last three years. Blackburn said Armstrong grasped what the often-misunderstood position was all about – providing safe opportunities for kids.
“That was my philosophy, and I think Dan has carried that,” Blackburn said.
‘It’s time to get away’
Armstrong nearly retired last year.
Being an athletic director is a demanding job. An AD is basically always on. Plenty of AD’s told Armstrong he’d know when it was time. He knows it’s time.
“I was tired and didn’t want to be that guy who half-did it,” Armstrong said. “I think you can stay for too long, you can get complacent.”
There’s pressure, too. Armstrong said the demand of trying to be perfect, to make sure every event goes off without issue, takes its toll.
“It’s time to get away from that,” he said.
Michael Horstman is in line to be Northwestern's next athletic director. He comes from Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis where he had the same position.
Armstrong has one last event to make sure goes off without a hitch: the Northwestern baseball sectional. It wraps up Monday.
As he looks back, he’s thankful for a community who cares just as much about holding students accountable as he does.
“They care enough to push the kids,” Armstrong said.
He’s also thankful for his family. Support at home is paramount to making it as an athletic director. Armstrong’s wife, Charity, has been so supportive she’s in the school’s hall of fame.
She’s driven teams to games, worked concessions and been a “if you need me call me” type of person for the entirety of Armstrong’s AD career.
“I couldn’t have done this without my family,” Armstrong said.
Now, he’ll have a little more time to spend with them. Armstrong is ready for what’s next, even if he’s not sure what that looks like yet.
Fishing with his son is a must – a hobby he picked up during the pandemic. You might find him floating down the Tennessee River.
“Time for a new adventure,” Armstrong said.
There will be a retirement party for Armstrong from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 26 at the Northwestern field house.
