When Alan Arnett returned to Bulgaria to play this season, the 2009 Kokomo High School product was hungry to make an impact again.
Arnett, who more recently played with the Kokomo BobKats, signed with Levski Sofia in fall to play with the Bulgarian squad this season. He’d previously been the Bulgarian league’s leading scorer and MVP during a season with Yambol in 2017-18.
“I was interviewed by some reporters here in Bulgaria, and it was a goal of mine. I was MVP of the league, I was leading scorer of the league and the goal of mine was to come back and make more history,” Arnett said
“It was a goal of mine to come back and get me either the cup or the championship.”
He can check the first of those off his to-do list. On March 24, Arnett helped Levski Sofia win the title of the Bulgarian Cup with an 86-81 victory over capital city rival CSKA Sofia in the title game.
“Oh man, it was a battle,” Arnett said. “CSKA, they’re really one of the favorites to win the league, to win the championship. As far as Levski, a lot of people didn’t think we were going to win. It was kind of a surprise we were able to play our best game and win that game.”
The single-elimination tourney is a midseason tournament involving the top eight teams in the league standings. Levski and CSKA co-host the tournament in Sofia, and the title game brought out a robust crowd of roughly 6,000.
“I’m sure the fans loved what they’ve seen,” Arnett said. “It came down to coaching and us executing a game plan.”
Arnett scored 27 points in an 85-78 win over Beroe in the quarterfinals, 20 points in a 77-73 win over Chernomorets in the semifinals and 22 points in the excitement of the title game. The thrills kept coming after the final whistle.
“The confetti shower, us getting medals and trophies, the fans staying there after the game – it was amazing,” Arnett said. “I won the championship in Slovakia my first year overseas, but this year, winning the cup, experiencing this, was like a first time for me. It was definitely a moment I’ll say I’m grateful for and will remember for a lifetime.”
The Bulgarian Cup takes place two-thirds of the way through the season. Now, Levski and the league teams are on the stretch run. Levski currently stands sixth in the 11-team league at 13-13. It has four league games left, starting tonight against Beroe. When the regular season ends, the top eight squads advance to the playoffs to contest the championship.
“This year, the league is competitive, it’s wide open. Anybody can beat anybody, and I think that’s one of the reasons we won the cup is because it’s competitive, any team can beat anybody any given day, especially once we get to the playoffs,” Arnett said.
He missed several games after suffering a hand injury in January but is back to being a force for his squad. Arnett, a 6-4 shooting guard, leads Levski at 18.6 points per game and adds 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Arentt joined Levski last fall after playing in the spring of 2022 with the Kokomo BobKats. He is currently straddling two worlds. His family is back home in the U.S., and he is paying attention to what’s happening here – Arnett was up in the overnight to watch the Kokomo Wildkats play in the Class 4A state championship game on March 25.
“Kokomo kind of motivated me a lot just seeing them make that run,” Arnett said of the Kats. “Seeing the support the city was giving kind of motivated me even more.”
But he’s also enjoying Bulgaria. He likes the restaurants and the atmosphere when he dines out, has picked up a few words to help him communicate and is very happy with his team.
American players in Europe frequently change teams each season, and the summer is a time of uncertainty as agents and players hash through new opportunities. Arnett’s immediate future is already settled.
“I signed an extension to return next season, so I’m already good,” he said. “So when I come home, I can kind of relax and focus on the family, get to enjoy things that I want to do instead of worry about where my next job’s going to be.”
