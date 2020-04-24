On the website for the Greek basketball’s top division, the next game listed for Athens’ Ionikos Nikaias squad still says March 14, 2020.
The season isn’t on hold anymore, it’s been canceled without a champion, but there are still a lot of loose ends.
Kokomo’s Alan Arnett is one of those loose ends.
The former Wildkat basketball standout joined Ionikos in December and played seven games with the squad before the league shut down in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a span of three months he went from joining the team, to getting more comfortable with the squad, to catching a plane home after an unfinished season.
“We kind of knew about the virus, but it crept up on us,” Arnett said. “We’re sitting in the locker room with all my teammates and we’re talking about how it’s about to come to Greece or it’s in Greece now. I think there was one confirmed case. March 1 was my birthday and we had a game on that Sunday and it was possible there weren’t going to be any fans at that game.”
They did end up playing in front of fans that day. And they played in front of fans in their next game on March 8 against league leader Panathinaikos, but that was the last game.
“What we had known on the eighth was the next two weeks [if they were played] for sure were going to be without fans,” Arnett said. “And then our next practice — we had the day off on the ninth and 10th — we went in on a Tuesday and had a normal day of recovery, weights, get some shots up. Then they ended up canceling practice the rest of that week and they let us know that pretty much the season was put on hold.”
Initially the league was waiting until March 31 to decide what to do but things moved quickly.
“I had the option to stay and wait,” Arnett said. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to fly home or not [later]. The team booked my flight and I came home on the 16th.
“[Former Pacer] Brandon Rush plays in Greece this season too. He stays in Indianapolis and we’re pretty close. We kind of were communicating back and forth if we were going to go home or not. Once I had the ability to go home and had the chance, I decided to make the decision to come home. I felt like I was pretty safe over there, but I felt like I’d rather be home with my girlfriend and in my own place, in my own home.”
Since then, the Greek Basket League authorities decided to end the season outright, without a champion. Ionikos Nikaias was tied for eighth in the 14-team league at that point, competing for the last of eight playoff spots. Arnett didn’t get to finish what he’d started.
“I was just getting my feet wet. … coming in late, coming in in December, the team is already in a groove already, in that game-time rhythm. [I was getting] that game shape and getting the rhythm with the team and getting everything down as far as what the coach wants on the offensive and defensive end. I felt like March was going to be a good month,” he said.
Arnett played in seven games in his time in Greece, averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and an assist. In his last five games he worked his way into the regular rotation, averaging 21.4 minutes in that span.
He’d previously played professionally in Slovakia, Uruguay, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The Greek league is the top league he’s played in. Greek teams have won the EuroLeague title seven times since 2000, with Panathinaikos taking five trophies in that time. The EuroLeague is roughly equivalent to soccer’s Champions League.
Arnett said his career “is still a work in progress. I’m still climbing. If I was in Greece in the beginning [of the season] I would have been able to get a lot of work in, but I do feel like I’ve made progress. The management, they found me, so … I’m looked at like I can play at that level from other people. Just having my name in talks in that market is a plus for me.”
Arnett noted that this season the Greek league included former NBA players Mario Chalmers, Jimmer Fredette and Rush.
“There were some big names in that league and the competition in that league is pretty tough,” Arnett said. “I felt like once I got comfortable as far as being in that I felt like it eased up a little and I felt like I could get my way. I felt like I was in a perfect spot in March to have some good runs going into April. It’s definitely a very tough league.”
So now, Arnett is trying to keep as sharp as he can as he waits for the sports world to get back to normal and opportunities to come up again — whether staying with Ionikos Nikaias or another club. The offseason signing period usually warms up again in July.
Arnett has talked to another former Wildkat, Tayler Persons, who played this past season in Holland. They’re hoping to work out together in the summer to get ready for whatever is next.
“My offseason right now, I’m preparing,” Arnett said. “I train kids around here individually, so I’ve been working on getting that back, in touch with parents … hopefully getting some new kids to train this summer. I love doing that and that’s a big part of my work that I do in the community is training kids.
“I talk to my agent maybe once a week or twice a week to see what’s going on. We’re in talks [with Ionikos Nikaias] about the salary percentage as far as the last two months. As far as the European market, it depends on what the future holds. Am I looking forward to going back over there? Yes. If the opportunity comes about, definitely. If it’s in Greece, I would love to go back to Greece, but you don’t know what’s next because of the pandemic and how it’ll affect the European market. Some teams may not be able to pay. I think it’s going to be different next season as far as the European market.”
Until then, he waits to for things to get back to normal like everyone else.
“I’m just hoping that my family and friends and the city of Kokomo are staying safe and staying healthy,” Arnett said.
