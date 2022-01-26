Yahsin Arrington 01.jpg

Yahsin Arrington, 15, is shown at IronFist Boxing and Learning Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Local boxer Yahsin Arrington, 15, recently went 2-0 in winning the 95-pound class in the 15-16 age division in the Silver Gloves regional tournament at Cincinnati. That qualified him for the Silver Gloves national tournament on Feb. 2-5 at Independence, Mo.

Arrington is a sophomore at Kokomo High School. He represents IronFist Boxing and Learning Center.

IronFist is a nonprofit organization and operates off donations. For anyone wishing to make donations toward Arrington’s national trip, the club’s Cash App info is $TeamIronFistBoxing, and the club’s website is ironfistboxing.org.

