Purdue goes into its home date against Iowa on Saturday a game behind Big Ten West-leading Illinois. Kickoff is set for noon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
If Purdue (5-3, 2-2 Big Ten) can beat the Hawkeyes for the fifth time in six years, it would set up a crucial contest next week in Champaign with the winner holding the inside track to the conference championship game.
The Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3) are in a pack of four West teams with three conference losses and trying to stay relevant in the division race.
Call this the “Charlie Jones Bowl.” The Big Ten’s leading receiver caught Iowa off-guard when he announced his transfer to Purdue after spring practice. It’s been a good move for Jones, whose 72 receptions are more than three times as many as he had last year. He’s on track to give the Boilermakers a 1,000-yard receiver for a fourth straight year, not counting the shortened 2020 pandemic season.
Coach Jeff Brohm hopes an open date last week helped Jones recover from a lower-body injury. Brohm probably won’t reveal Jones’ status until Saturday, but don’t bet on Jones sitting this one out. Jones has played through injuries most of this season.
Purdue receiver Tyrone Tracy also is a former Hawkeye.
Purdue will test Iowa’s pass defense. The Hawkeyes have historically relied on a ball-hawking defense and it’s been no different in 2022. They rank fourth in the league in interceptions (eight) and takeaways (13) — something they could exploit this week against Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell. He’s thrown an interception in five straight games and had three two weeks ago at Wisconsin.
Purdue, which owns a 50-39-3 lead in the all-time series, is favored by 4 1/2 points.
A victory would make Purdue bowl-eligible for the second straight season and the fourth time in Brohm’s tenure. It also would give the Boilermakers a 6-3 mark in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-01.
ALLEN MULLS QB SPOT
Indiana coach Tom Allen intends to keep No. 16 Penn State guessing.
He might stick with Connor Bazelak as the starting quarterback. Allen could go with experienced backup Jack Tuttle, who plans to transfer at the end of the season. Or, with Indiana’s postseason hopes fading, perhaps he’ll get a glimpse of the future with someone such as freshman Brendon Sorsby.
Allen might even use some sort of combination. But he’s keeping the decision hush-hush.
“We’re definitely going to be able to do that, already have done that,” Allen said when asked whether the coaching staff considered a quarterback change this week. “We will move forward with that position. I guess we’ll have to see how that plays itself out on game day.”
Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) has lost five straight, largely because of an offense prone to slow starts and that, at times, struggled to stay on the field. The Hoosiers are coming off a bye week, allowing them more preparation time for the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) with a possible new starter.
And Bazelak hasn’t exactly provided the spark Allen anticipated.
In five conference games, he’s completed 55.9% of his throws for 251.6 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. His last win came Sept. 17, and against Rutgers, Bazelak produced only two scoring drives — Indiana’s first and last possessions of the game.
Penn State already made one trip to the Hoosier State this season — rallying to beat Purdue in the season opener.
But this team has changed. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have energized what had been an anemic ground game while longtime quarterback Sean Clifford and sophomore receiver Parker Washington seem to have developed some real chemistry.
