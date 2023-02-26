In Big Ten women’s basketball games Sunday, Illinois beat Rutgers 75-53 at Piscataway, New Jersey, and Minnesota beat Purdue 77-69 at Minneapolis.
For Illinois (21-8 overall, 11-7 Big Ten), former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic had 12 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. For Purdue (18-9, 9-8), former NHS star Madison Layden had 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Sunday was the final day of the regular season. The conference tournament is this week at Minneapolis. Illinois is the No. 6 seed and Purdue is the No. 7 seed. Purdue faces Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Illinois faces the winner of Wednesday’s Rutgers-Northwestern matchup at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.