The voice cut through time crystal clear, telling stories about playing basketball at Northwest Nazarene College in the 1960s, and later with the Athletes in Action squad against names and teams that are still famous today.
He talks about playing hoops for Kokomo, about how he got the name “Babe,” and a little about his life and work after his playing days were over.
The voice belongs to John “Babe” Pryor, a Kokomo native who started on the Kats’ 1961 boys basketball state championship team. He’s talking to Jim Poteet, one of his former coaches at NNC. Poteet recorded the conversation as part of his note-taking for an upcoming book about Northwest Nazarene basketball, and wanted Pryor’s stories.
“That was one of the biggest blessings I ever had to get that [recording],” said Pryor’s widow, Carla. “To get that voice again for his kids, and to be able to hear that voice again, it was such a blessing. It’s just amazing how he remembers.”
Pryor died on Sept. 5 at the age of 79. When Pryor died, Poteet provided that recording to his family so they could hear Pryor telling stories. Now it’s time for his family, friends, and those who saw him to remember and tell their own stories of the kid they knew as Babe, and the man they knew as John.
The starting five on the 1961 team included four seniors, Pryor and Dave Cox at guards, and Ron Hughes and Rich Scott at forwards. Sophomore Jim Ligon was the center. The seniors had enjoyed a lot of success in middle school and junior varsity, then formed the core of the varsity squad as juniors before their state breakthrough as seniors.
“The thing that stands out about that team is we had a lot of really, really good athletes,” Scott said. He noted the exploits of the starting five in different sports in high school, where they played in college, and how Ligon went on to play in the ABA.
Those were the players who led Kokomo’s run to the state championship game, where they squared off against Indianapolis Manual, led by the Van Arsdale twins, Tom and Dick, who shared Mr. Basketball that season.
With a big front line, the Wildcats — then still with a C — battled Manual to a stalemate up front and on the scoreboard. The game went to overtime where two Hughes free throws with 3 seconds left gave Kokomo a 68-66 victory and the state crown.
“It seemed like the offense we ran was mostly through the forwards and center, so they got most of the recognition, but I think to tell how good the guards were, in the championship game, if it hadn’t been for the guards, we would not have won,” said Scott, whose basket tied the game to send the contest into OT.
“When we were behind, I don’t know what it was, five points or whatever it was with a minute-and-a-half to go, the guards started pressing and they absolutely handled the guards from Manual. They caused bad passes and did things that allowed us to get back in the game, and then Ronnie hit the free throws in overtime for us to win it.”
Pryor gave the state championship squad tangibles and intangibles.
“His strengths were, he was very competitive, really a bright guy,” Scott said. “Watching my own kids and grandkids now, some kids have an innate ability to know what they should do to be successful, in sports particularly. They know how to position themselves, how to do this or that. Babe always had that knack.
“The guard position we had in those days with Cox and Pryor and [Ed] Eisert and [Kent] Bouslog. They went after each other in practice all the time. They were all over each other, harassing them, fouling them and challenging each other all the time. Babe had this innate ability and he studied, he learned quickly. In golf he figured out how he needed to play in order to be successful. Some people can’t do that, but he had that knack.”
For some of you, that’s the Pryor you knew. But he had a whole life after that. No one’s life is fully explained in a few paragraphs, but this is a window into it.
Pryor initially went to Michigan to play in college, where he was part of the freshman squad — freshmen didn’t play on the full team at that time. But after one year, he left Michigan to return to Kokomo to work, then looked for a new opportunity and found one at Northwest Nazarene College in Idaho. That started new chapters in his life where he moved around the country, first for school and then for work, before settling in Mobile, Alabama in 1982.
Carla Pryor is from Washington and met Pryor in Idaho. They married in 1969. Eventually as they had a family and Pryor got more entrenched in his work life, “Babe” gave way to his given name John — which was an adjustment for Carla.
She described her husband as a people person. He knew a lot of people, remembered them, and made time to talk. As for his work life, he worked for several years for Oscar Mayer, later spent a period focusing on business turnarounds, where he’d take over as president of a business and get it healthy. His most recent project was working with AL-FLA Plastics.
“I’ve had so many people tell me he’s changed the whole trajectory of their lives by saying, ‘You need to do this,’ or ‘You can do this,” Carla said. Frequently that involved encouraging them to pursue higher education. He held three degrees himself. “He would do anything for family or someone he believed in. He supported a lot of people in a lot of different ways. If he believed in the person or wanted to help them out, he was very generous in that way.”
Along the way, he kept active in sports. He was a competitive bowler, liked tennis and especially golf. He liked the competition and the friendships — even befriending Tom Van Arsdale through a chance meeting years after they had squared off in the state title game.
Throughout his life, Pryor kept his ring and a piece of the net from the state title game, a lot of other memorabilia, and liked to talk up Kokomo.
“We had so much stuff to pull from for the funeral that we didn’t even do it justice because where do you begin? There’s so much,” Carla said. “Kokomo, it’s certainly a great town and oh my goodness was he ever proud of Kokomo. He just bragged on it all the time.”
Pryor and Carla had four children — Stacie, Stephanie, Shellie and Jonathon. At his funeral service on Sept. 16, Stephanie talked about how often her father brought up Kokomo with pride. That warmth for home has been returned by Pryor’s friends from the class of 1961, who have been friends with Carla for decades and, following Pryor’s death, reached out to her again. Some of them are taking her on a trip as a way of taking her mind off her grief.
“I’ve never seen anything like that class,” Carla said. “They were so close, and they just embraced me from the beginning. I’ve gone to Japan with some of the girls. I’ve got a group of girls from his class that are taking me off to the beach. That class is just amazing. I can see why he absolutely loved it.”
