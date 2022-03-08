The Big Ten Conference on Tuesday announced its men’s basketball honors for the 2021-22 season.
There are separate awards and All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and by a select media panel.
The coaches and the media had identical selections for the three major awards — Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis as Player of the Year, Wisconsin’s Greg Gard as Coach of the Year and Ohio State guard Malaki Branham as Freshman of the Year. Davis and Gard led the Badgers to a share of the regular-season title. Illinois also won a share.
The coaches handed out two additional awards. Purdue forward Trevion Williams won Sixth Man of the Year and Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell won Defensive Player of the Year. Williams is Purdue’s second recipient of the Sixth Man award (D.J. Byrd, 2012).
As for the All-Big Ten teams, the coaches and the media had identical first teams: Wisconsin’s Davis, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. Davis, Cockburn and Murray were unanimous selections by the coaches and Cockburn and Murray were unanimous picks by the media.
Since the 2015-16 season, Purdue has had a league-best six first-team All-Big Ten selections (A.J. Hammons, 2016; Caleb Swanigan, 2017; Carsen Edwards, 2018; Edwards, 2019; Williams, 2021; Ivey, 2022).
The media’s second team had Illinois guard Trent Frazier, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Purdue center Zach Edey and Rutgers guard/forward Ron Harper Jr. The coaches’ second team had the same five players plus Wisconsin guard Brad Davison due to a tie.
The media’s third team is composed of Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer, Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens, Ohio State’s Branham, Purdue’s Williams and Wisconsin’s Davison. The coaches’ third team had six players due to a tie: Plummer, McGowens, Branham and Williams plus Michigan State forward Gabe Brown and Rutgers guard Geo Bakers.
The coaches’ honorable mention included Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic. The media’s honorable mention includes Stefanovic, Indiana guard Xavier Johnson and Indiana forward Race Thompson.
The coaches had additional honors including an all-defensive team. IU’s Jackson-Davis and Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. both made that team along with Rutgers’ McConnell, Illinois’ Frazier and Ohio State’s Liddell.
