The Kokomo BobKats used good balance that saw eight different players score in double figures to romp to an impressive 126-102 win over the visiting Lebanon Leprechauns in a TBL Upper Midwest Division game Thursday night at Memorial Gym.
When Lebanon’s Anfernee McAllister scored inside with 4:51 remaining in the opening quarter to put the visitors up 16-14, Kokomo closed the quarter on an 11-6 run to take a 27-22 lead. The BobKats led the rest of the way as their depth simply wore Lebanon down.
Derek Hawthorne and T.J. Henderson provided the BobKats’ opening-quarter spark by combining for 17 points.
The second quarter was more of the same as the home team opened up as much as a 19-point cushion late in the half. Spearheading the second quarter surge was Henderson as he canned 3-pointers on consecutive possessions.
During the second quarter barrage, James McKelvin also canned two bombs from behind the arc and Bradlee Lewis one. Hawthorne brought the crowd to its feet with a two-handed slam dunk on a nice feed from Larry Plummer as the hosts held a 58-44 advantage at the half.
Plummer warmed up in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer with 8:45 remaining in the quarter to make it 69-51. Just over a minute later the BobKat point guard threw down a dunk to make it 73-51 with 7:43 left in the third. Plummer’s 3-pointer following another Kokomo dunk, this time by Duck Gibson, made it 78-51.
The onslaught continued in the final stanza as the two teams combined for 69 total points in the final 12 minutes during what could commonly be called mop-up time. Arguably the highlight of the final quarter was Lewis’ tomahawk dunk over 7-0 center Alex Brown late in the game.
Henderson’s 20 points paced the balanced attack that saw every Bobkat player score at least two points. Plummer tallied 19 points to go with six assists. Hawthorne finished with 17 points while Johnny Griffin Jr. hit for 12 points and grabbed 11 boards. Devin Harris and McKelvin each scored 11 while Gibson and Tremont Moore had 10 each.
Lebanon was paced by Kenneth Holmes’ game-high 21 points. McAllister had 20 and former Bobkat player Trey Mitchell 16.
The Bobkats return to Memorial Gym on Saturday night for a date with Glass City with a 7:05 tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.