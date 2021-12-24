Ball State’s football team will shoot to finish the season on the sunny side of .500 when it faces Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama.
Ball State (6-6) is playing in its second straight bowl game. Last season, the Cardinals won the Arizona Bowl, beating San Jose State 34-13.
Georgia State (7-5) is playing in its third straight bowl game. The program was founded in 2010 and quickly moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Panthers made their first bowl appearance in 2015.
Ball State’s defense must deal with Georgia State’s strong ground game. The Panthers average 224.5 rushing yards per game, the eighth-best mark in FBS. Running backs Tucker Gregg (899 rushing yards) and Jameyest Williams (810) and quarterback Darren Grainger (538) provide a balanced attack.
The Cardinals’ offense averages 200.5 passing yards and 135.4 rushing yards per game. The total of 335.9 ranks 110th out of 130 teams in FBS.
NOTABLE
Ball State: The Cardinals are playing in consecutive bowl games for just the third time in program history, the last coming in 2012 and 2013.
Georgia State: The Panthers are the only school in the FBS to play four ranked opponents on the road. They went 1-3, losing at North Carolina, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette before defeating then-ranked Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Nov. 13.
LAST MEETING
Ball State 31, Georgia State 21. (Sept. 2, 2016).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.