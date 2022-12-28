MUNCIE — Jarron Coleman had 16 points in the Ball State men’s basketball team’s 70-63 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night.
Coleman added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4), who have won five straight. Jaylin Sellers scored 14 points and added three steals. Payton Sparks was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
The Cougars (3-13) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Johnson added 17 points for Chicago State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.