MUNCIE — Jarron Coleman had 16 points in the Ball State men’s basketball team’s 70-63 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Coleman added five rebounds for the Cardinals (9-4), who have won five straight. Jaylin Sellers scored 14 points and added three steals. Payton Sparks was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

The Cougars (3-13) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Johnson added 17 points for Chicago State.

