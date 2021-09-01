MUNCIE — Ball State’s football team kicks off its 2021 campaign when it hosts Western Illinois on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium.
“There’s no question we’re excited about getting ready to a play a football against somebody else,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “We had a very intense training camp and we got to the point where we are tired of going against each other and tired of seeing the same guy every single day. We’re fired up to be playing here Thursday against Western Illinois. It’s been a great week of preparation and a great offseason.”
The Cardinals are coming off one of the best seasons in program history that featured a Mid-American Conference championship and the first bowl victory all-time.
“We tried to make sure our guys knew that night No. 1 of training camp that last year is in the past,” Neu said. “All we’re really focused on is one game at a time.”
Ball State has one of the most experienced teams returning to the field in 2021 as it returns 20 starters and 10 of 12 All-MAC honorees from a year ago.
The Ball State Radio Network trio of Joel Godett, Rich Spisak and Jack McMullen will call Thursday's game on 104.1 WLBC and online at BallStateSports.com. The game will also be available on ESPN+ will Michael Reghi and Je’Rod Cherry in the booth.
