MUNCIE — The Ball State men’s basketball program on Wednesday announced the additions of transfers Jalen Windham from Creighton and Reggie Jones from Tulsa.
Windham was an Indiana All-Star and Class 4A state champion for Ben Davis before playing his freshman season at Creighton. Jones led Marion to the Class 3A state championship as an all-state player in 2016 before heading to Western Michigan and then Tulsa.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Windham appeared in 16 games as a true freshman last season for a Creighton squad that finished the year at No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, shared the Big East regular season championship and piled up 24 wins before the postseason was canceled by COVID-19. He scored a season-high 14 points in a late December non-conference win over Midland.
“Jalen is a terrific shooter and player who has great pedigree,” BSU coach James Whitford said in a press release. “He has a winning background at the high school, AAU and college levels. And as good as Jalen is, his family and I believe he is scratching the surface of where he could be one day. He has great length for a perimeter player, is a knockdown shooter, comes from a basketball family and has the competitive drive that all great players need.”
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Jones played in 26 games and made seven starts as a junior last season for a Tulsa team that won 21 games and shared the American Athletic Conference's regular-season championship. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Western Michigan where he proved himself as an all-around player, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals for his career with the Broncos.
“Reggie is very a talented player with a broad skill set,” Whitford said. “During his two seasons at Western Michigan, we saw up close what Reggie is capable of. His sophomore year, he came into Worthen Arena and had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists against us. Reggie can shoot, dribble and pass well. He makes plays for himself and others, and he has terrific length and the ability to defend. His experience and skill set make him a very valuable addition.”
Jones will have one year to play for the Cardinals, while Windham will have three. Ball State is reviewing options for pursuing immediate eligibility for both players.
