MUNCIE — The Ball State men’s basketball team has added Finland junior national team guard Teemu Suokas.
The 6-foot-2 Suokas led HBA-Marsky of the Helsinki Basketball Academy to a perfect record this winter in Finland’s first division. The first European player the program has ever signed, he will join the Cardinals’ roster as a freshman next season.
“Teemu is a terrific lead guard from Finland who has played at a high level with his club and national teams and has performed very well with both,” BSU coach James Whitford said in a press release.
Suokas is coming off his third season with HBA-Marsky, having led the club with 12.1 points and 3.8 assists per game. He also averaged 1.1 steals per game. His team was 21-0 when the postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Helsinki native shot 56% from the floor, and his 44.8% mark from 3-point range was the best of any player in the league with at least 50 attempts.
Suokas played for Team Finland in the European Championships at both the U16 and U18 levels. In the summer of 2017, he was second on the U16 team with 9.0 points per game while also averaging 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals. In 2019, he averaged 8.9 points and 2.0 assists per game for the U18 squad.
