MUNCIE — New Ball State men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis added Thomas Allen to his 2022 recruitment class on Thursday. Allen is a graduate transfer from N.C. State and will be eligible immediately.
Allen started his college career at Nebraska where he played two seasons. Lewis was a Cornhusker assistant coach at the time. After transferring to N.C. State, Allen sat out the 2019-20 season under the old NCAA transfer rules. He then played two seasons for the Wolfpack. He has one season of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules.
Allen averaged 8.7 points for Nebraska in the 2018-19 season and 7.4 points for N.C. State in the 2020-21 season. His scoring dipped to 3.8 last season for the Wolfpack.
