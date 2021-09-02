MUNCIE — Ball State’s football team beat Western Illinois 31-21 Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
It was a 7-at halftime and 14-all early in the third quarter. Ball State took the lead for good on Drew Plitt’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hall at 8:41 of the third quarter.
The Cardinals gained breathing room in the fourth quarter. First, running back Carson Steele had a 37-yard TD run at 12:33 for a two-touchdown lead. Next, Jake Chanova hit a 35-yard field goal for a 31-14 lead at 2:50.
Plitt finished 17-of-28 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Hall had eight catches for 137 yards and both scores. Will Jones led the ground game with 93 yards and a TD and Steele had 79 yards and a TD.
Western Illinois outgained Ball State 437-404. The Leathernecks had 367 passing yards.
