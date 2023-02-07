MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Ball State beat Central Michigan 65-51 in a Mid-American Conference game Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (17-7 overall, 8-3 MAC) put five players in double figures. Mickey Pearson scored 13 points, Demarius Jacobs and Jaylin Sellers scored 12 points apiece, Payton Sparks had 11 and Basheer Jihad had 10. Sparks grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Ball State is one game out of the MAC lead. Kent State, Toledo and Akron are tied for first with 9-2 records.
