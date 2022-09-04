logan_v_kokomo_FB_0003.jpg

Kokomo quarterback Evan Barker carries the ball in the first quarter of the Kats' 14-0 victory over Logansport in North Central Conference action Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Logansport Memorial Hospital Stadium.

 Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune

NAME: Evan Barker

• SPORT: Football

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Barker helped the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Wildkats beat Logansport 14-0 for a 1-0 start in North Central Conference play. Offensively, the Kat QB had 22 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had four tackles (two solos) one tackle for loss and one sack. Kokomo (3-0 overall) has recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the 2010 season.

