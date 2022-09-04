Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.