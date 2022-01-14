HAMMOND — Former Kokomo standout Anthony Barnard scored a season-high 23 points for Purdue Northwest in an 83-76 loss to Wisconsin Parkside on Thursday.
Barnard made 10 of 15 shots from the field. He also had seven rebounds. The 6-foot-7 junior is averaging 15.4 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for PNW, which dropped to 3-12 overall and 0-7 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with the loss.
The two teams are set to meet again today in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
