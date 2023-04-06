Howard County high school baseball fans looking for a game to watch this weekend will have plenty of matchups from which to choose.
Kokomo, Western and Carroll are part of an 16-team invitational set for Friday and Saturday at Championship Park. Kokomo and Western will play two games apiece and Carroll will play one game.
Separately, Eastern, Northwestern and Taylor are hosting the Howard County Invitational with games spread across their home fields. Peru is part of the eight-team tourney, which will crown a champion.
For the Championship Park event, the entry fee is $8 for a day pass. There is no charge for kids 6 and under. For the Howard County Invitational, tickets are $6 for a single game or $10 for an all-tourney pass.
The following are schedules for the two events.
CHAMP. PARK
Friday
6 p.m.: Cowan vs. Elwood (field S1)
6 p.m.: Western vs. Avon (S2)
6 p.m.: Carroll vs. New Prairie (S3)
6 p.m.: Kokomo vs. Twin Lakes (S4)
Saturday
10 a.m.: Homestead vs. Wapahani (S1)
10 a.m.: Plymouth vs. Guerin Cath. (S2)
10 a.m.: Fairfield vs. South Central (S3)
10 a.m.: Lebanon vs. Western (S4)
1 p.m.: Guerin vs. Homestead (S1)
1 p.m.: Fairfield vs. Plymouth (S2)
1 p.m.: Wapahani vs. South Central (S3)
1 p.m.: Avon vs. Lebanon (S4)
4 p.m.: New Prairie vs. Lake Central (S2)
4 p.m.: Kokomo vs. Avon (S4)
HOWARD CO. INVITATIONAL
Friday at NW
Game 1: Rossville at NW, 5:30 p.m.
G3: Taylor vs. LaVille, 8 p.m.
Friday at Eastern
G2: Rochester at Eastern, 5:30 p.m.
G4: Peru vs. Bluffton, 8 p.m.
Saturday at Taylor
G5: Loser of G1 vs. loser of G2, 9 a.m.
G7: Loser of G3 vs. loser of G4, 11:30 a.m.
G9: Loser of G5 vs. loser of G7 (7th-place game), 2 p.m.
G10: Winner of G5 vs. winner of G7 (5th-place game), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday at NW
G6: Winner of G1 vs. winner of G2, 10 a.m.
G8: Winner of G3 vs. winner of G4, 12:30 p.m.
G11: Loser of G6 vs. loser of G8 (3rd-place game), 3 p.m.
G12: Winner of G6 vs. winner of G8 (title game), 5:30 p.m.
