The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion team has been rolling since the 1920s. It’s a fixture in the baseball community and in Highland Park, so halting play for a summer isn’t a decision made lightly.
The Sixers won’t play this summer. It was a difficult decision for the coaching staff but after weighing the risks this year, skipper Don Andrews and the staff felt it was the best choice to put the Sixers on hold for a season. Trying to keep the playing and fan environment safe from spread of COVID-19 was the key issue.
“I would never do anything for one of them to get hurt or sick,” Andrews said. “We’re one big family. There’s just no way. I just feel terrible about it.”
The national American Legion baseball federation had already canceled the national and multi-state tournaments. Indiana’s state board canceled the state tournament trail, meaning no regionals or state finals. So the only option this summer was to play regular season games, which some Legion teams are doing. But in Andrews’ view, the logistics of actually playing games while ensuring that players, officials and patrons wouldn’t be at risk of transmission presented too many hurdles to overcome them all.
Andrews said the decision was about “a lot of little things, it wasn’t just one thing, it was just so many things that we had to deal with and all the things going on with the coronavirus and social distancing and everything involved in that … and most important be safe with the players — not just the players, coaches, fans, umpires, people that work the gate, people that work the concession stand, groundskeeper. There were so many things that we had to take into consideration.”
The coaches started thinking of ways to ensure safety with the idea that they’d be able to proceed with the season.
“We thought that we were able to do it, then we got to thinking about how are we going to keep the kids apart in the dugout,” Andrews said. They’d thought of stationing some in the stands, down the foul line, in the bullpen. “It’s hard to monitor 17 teenagers and keep them six feet apart. If that was do-able, then we had to do the same with the parents, or any fans. We’ve been here for what now, 94 years? A lot of our fans are older and we have to be concerned about them.
“[We] talked about checking the kids’ temperatures on the way in, checking the fans’ temperatures on the way in. Then you’ve got to have a volunteer to do that. Then if you find someone who has a temperature, how do you enforce keeping them out of the ballpark? You’ve seen what enforcing that in a private business is like sometimes.”
The hurdles kept coming. Getting to road games was an issue since players would be asked to drive to road games with parents instead of multiple players together in one car. Since the other teams all have different ideas of what to do and what’s safe, that presented its own set of issues.
“About half the teams were asking us to play, about half the teams had decided not to play,” Andrews said.
“I’m especially concerned for kids that are catchers, they’ve got an umpire breathing down their neck. And some of the umpires are older, they don’t need to be around teenage kids. If a kid has an open house [for graduation] you have to ask him to self-quarantine for 14 days, and how do you do that?”
The Sixers’ coaches floated the idea of playing without fans, but that didn’t get far.
“We even consider not having fans, then that defeats part of the purpose of playing,” Andrews said. “Part of the fun for the kids is playing in front of fans and if we did that [closed the games to fans] we’d have to ask the college scouts not to come around, which defeats the other purpose of playing summer baseball.”
The situation is most difficult for seniors.
“The seniors got a double-whammy,” Andrews said, noting that their IHSAA senior seasons were canceled in spring before the summer baseball season. “Those who hadn’t signed with a college team yet, many of them will not get to because when the NCAA and NAIA canceled their seasons, they allowed kids that were seniors in college to come back and play another year [which limits roster spots for high school seniors]. So that was another huge obstacle for the kids that were seniors this year.”
Kokomo was slated to host the American Legion state tournament this season. With the state and national events canceled, the state rolled Kokomo over to next season so the Sixers will get to host the state tourney in 2021. That’s good news for the Sixers, but they still lose a season and have to wait another 12 months to play again.
“I’ve coached baseball for 28 summers in a row, I’m going to miss the crap out of it,” Andrews said. “Some people have asked me to play golf — I don’t even know how to play golf. I might go fishing. My yard looks great. I’ve got to spend a lot of time in my yard and garden. I’ve got to spend more time with my wife. I know this won’t last long, I’ll go crazy here soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.