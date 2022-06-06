FLORA — Carroll’s baseball team saw its storybook season come to an end Saturday night.
No. 3-ranked Wapahani beat No. 1 Carroll 11-3 in the Class 2A Carroll Regional championship. The Cougars held a 3-1 lead through five innings before things went awry.
The Raiders (24-4) scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull even, then scored eight runs in the seventh to break it open. They sent 19 batters to the plate over those two innings with five reaching on walks and another two reaching on errors.
“It’s something we’ve talked about all year, [how] walks and errors are going to be our demise. Terrible stage for it come to fruition, right? But that’s what did us in there in the late innings,” Carroll coach Camden Parkhurst said. “Up 3-0 [after four innings], playing good baseball and then, for the lack of a better term, the wheels just fell off and that is unfortunate for a group that has put so much into this program.”
The Cougars finished 26-2, setting a school record for wins. The Hoosier Heartland Conference champions won their first 22 games of the regular season and were the state’s last remaining unbeaten team until dropping their regular-season finale. They went on to win their first sectional since 2015.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach some really good teams and really good kids, but I don’t know if I’ve ever been closer to a group of young men than I have these seniors,” Parkhurst said. “Four years ago, when we started this journey, I don’t know if anyone thought we’d end up on this stage [Saturday] and they’re owed 100 percent of the credit for it.
“This is the most successful baseball team in school history and that is 100 percent from the leadership, determination and effort from this group of young men and that starts with these seniors.”
Carroll beat arch-rival Delphi 5-4 in the regional’s afternoon semifinal. Carroll led 4-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after the second, then held off Delphi’s comeback attempt.
Carroll had a hot start against Wapahani as well. The Cougars led 1-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after the third inning. Tanner Turnpaugh and Grady Lytle had RBI singles and Wade Peters had two hits and two runs.
Wapahani scored a single run in the fourth to make it 3-1.
Turnpaugh was Carroll’s starting pitcher. He worked in and out of trouble for five innings. He allowed just one hit over that span, but he walked three batters and hit four batters with pitches. The Wapahani player who scored in the fourth was hit by a pitch. He stole second, then scored on the Raiders’ first hit.
Turnpaugh ran out of steam in the sixth. Wapahani’s first three batters reached on an error, a walk and a single to load the bases. Turnpaugh recorded a strikeout for the first out, but No. 9 hitter Joseph Foster drew a walk to drive in a run and Isaac Andrews followed with an RBI single to knot the score. Wapahani tried to score two on the play, but Carroll left fielder Will Eldridge threw out the second runner at home. That kept the score 3-3.
Carroll switched pitchers at that point with Trent Metzger replacing Turnpaugh. Following a walk to re-load the bases, Metzger induced a groundout to end the inning.
After Wapahani pitcher Daxton Dudley retired Carroll in order in the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders had all the momentum.
Metzger walked the first two batters in the seventh. Parkhurst replaced him with Owen Duff. Landen Thompson dropped a bunt that went for a single to load the bases. With the Cougar infield in, Isaac Jackson delivered an infield single that drove in the go-ahead run. With the infield still in, Landon Weller grounded to third, but Carroll committed a throwing error tying to cut down the lead runner at the plate. As a result, two runners scored on the play.
Wapahani had three more hits in the inning that drove in a combined five runs.
Dudley returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh and finished the complete game. After a shaky start to the game, he sailed through the late stages of the game. He struck out four of the final five batters.
“I think he smelled it there at the end. Once we got up, he was locked in,” Wapahani coach Brian Dudley said.
Daxton Dudley allowed eight hits, but issued only one walk. He did hit Carroll’s Will Eldridge twice with pitches. By comparison, Carroll’s pitchers issued eight walks and hit four batters with pitches.
Peters had a hit in the seventh for the Cougars. He finished 3 for 4 with a double. Lytle was 2 for 3 and Turnpaugh was 2 for 4.
The regional title is Wapahani’s eighth all-time, including the Raiders’ third in the last nine years.
“I coached in the Muncie area for awhile [at Cowan]. Brian is a great head coach and he has a great program. If you have to lose, you want to lose to a guy like Brian and that program, and that’s what we’re striving to be,” Parkhurst said. “I think you saw an experienced, successful baseball program against one who’s on its way.”
CARROLL 5, DELPHI 4
The Cougars blitzed the Oracles with four runs in the first inning. Owen Duff drew a leadoff walk and promptly scored on a series of wild pitches and passed balls. Later in the inning, Turnpaugh drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Lytle had an RBI double and Eli Harshbarger had an RBI double.
Peters made it 5-0 in the second with an RBI double.
Eldridge earned the win. He struck out 14. Turnpaugh relieved and earned the save.
