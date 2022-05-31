WABASH — Tanner Turnpaugh pitched a three-hitter to lead No. 1-ranked Carroll past Whitko 9-0 in the Class 2A Wabash Sectional championship Monday night.
Turnpaugh (9-0) struck out five and walked one. The Cougar junior helped his own cause by driving in two runs.
Eli Harshbarger and Wade Peters had multi-hit games for the Cougars. Harshbarger was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBI and run and Peters was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Peters also stole two bases.
The sectional title is Carroll's first since winning a Class A sectional in 2015. All-time, it's Carroll's seventh sectional title.
Carroll (25-1) is hosting a regional and will face rival Delphi in the second semifinal Saturday. The No. 9-ranked Oracles are 21-8. No. 3 Wapahani (22-4) and No. 4 Eastern (23-7) are in the early semifinal.
Carroll, Delphi and Eastern are all Hoosier Heartland Conference teams. Carroll went 2-0 against each in winning the conference title with a 16-0 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.