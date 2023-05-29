...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...
Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...
This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.
An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Eastern's Reid Keisling (24) is greeted at home plate by his teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Madison-Grant in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional title game on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Highland Park. Keisling's home run gave Eastern a 3-1 lead and the Comets went on for a 3-2 lead.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
BASEBALL: Comets beat Argylls to win 2nd straight sectional title
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
When Madison-Grant’s Braiden Ross hit a ground ball up the middle, Eastern left fielder Reid Keisling broke for the infield.
“I was running full speed in from left field, ready to throw my glove as high as I could in the air,” he said.
The ball was going right for Comet relief pitcher Cayden Calloway. At shortstop, teammate Corbin Snyder watched the moment unfold from up close.
“I was hoping he was going to get it,” Snyder said. “I thought it was going to be a little dinker through the middle, but he got it.”
Calloway fielded the ball easily, started trotting to first and threw underhand to first baseman Braden Mumaugh.
“When it hit Mumaugh’s mitt, I knew it was all good after that,” Snyder said.
Off came the gloves, high into the air, for the second straight year. Eastern players steamed to the infield in celebration as gloves littered the sky. The Comets had topped Madison-Grant 3-2 in a tight final of the Class 2A Eastern Baseball Sectional on Monday afternoon at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. It was their second straight sectional championship.
Eastern's Reid Keisling cranks a 2 run home run in the 4th bringing them to 3 as Eastern wins the sectional championship over Madison-Grant 3-2 on Monday, May 29, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern's Reid Keisling (24) is greeted at home plate by his teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Madison-Grant in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional title game on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Highland Park. Keisling's home run gave Eastern a 3-1 lead and the Comets went on for a 3-2 lead.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
First baseman Braden Mumaugh dives for the ball missing but the back up sent it to the pitcher who was covering 1st for the out in the last inning. Eastern wins the sectional championship over Madison-Grant 3-2 on Monday, May 29, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Sectional Baseball Championship: Eastern wins over Madison-Grant
Eastern's Reid Keisling (24) is greeted at home plate by his teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Madison-Grant in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional title game on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Highland Park. Keisling's home run gave Eastern a 3-1 lead and the Comets went on for a 3-2 lead.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Snyder watched the final two outs unfold at shortstop, but he’d started the title game on the mound and got the win after 6 1/3 strong innings. He walked in a run in a shaky first inning, then allowed just four more baserunners and an unearned run the rest of his stint in earning the victory.
“I think about the third or fourth inning he kind of found his curveball, started to command the fastball a little bit better, so yeah I thought he got better and better,” Eastern coach Eric Hisner said of Snyder’s outing. "For a while I thought maybe he’d only get through five innings, but for him to be able to pitch into the seventh and get an out for us is big.”
When Snyder reached his pitch limit, Calloway took the mound and got the final two outs in short order for the save.
“Nobody else we want in that situation than Cayden,” Hisner said. “He came up in a big spot with their best hitter at the plate and another good hitter coming up, and so for him to come in in a spot like that and do what he did was pretty incredible.”
Eastern went down 1-0 early when Snyder had a rough first inning. He gave up a leadoff single and a walk, got two strikeouts, but then two more walks pushed a run across when M-G’s Luke Gilman took ball four with the bases loaded. Eastern pulled even in the third inning. Snyder singled — as part of his 3 for 4 day at the plate — moved to second on Gabe Monize’s bunt single, then took third and home on a pair of passed balls to even the game at 1-all.
The Comets had gotten level, then came up big on the scoreboard the next inning. Mumaugh started the rally with a one-out single from the No. 9 spot. After M-G pitcher Maddox Beckley got a strike out for the second out, Keisling belted a two-out, two-run homer to right center to put the Comets on top 3-1.
“It was a 1-1 count when he threw that curveball and I saw hit hit the dirt, and obviously swung and missed at it,” Keisling said. “And then had to refocus, get back up there and look for my fastball I’ve been driving all year and put a barrel on it.”
Did you know it was a homer when you hit it?
“I didn’t,” Keisling said. “I was just trying to chug along trying to get a double out of it and then I see our first-base coach start giving me the round sign.”
Hisner had wanted his players looking for just that kind of an opportunity to go opposite field.
“You talk about senior leadership, just a great at-bat,” Hisner said of Keisling’s homer. “[He] made a great adjustment, because didn’t look very good on the curveball before that, and just stayed short. We talked about how we were thinking middle oppo and working middle oppo on Beckley, and just a great job to stay back and get the barrel out. Just a huge hit obviously.”
It was the lead Eastern needed to calm worries and work from ahead.
“It was huge,” Snyder said of Keisling’s homer. “It kind of gave us a lot of confidence going into the next half inning. As a pitcher, you always know run support is going to help you, give you more confidence.”
M-G manufactured a run in the fifth to tighten the gap to a run at 3-2. Jase Howell singled, advanced to second and third on a pair of passed balls and then scored on Xavier Yeagy’s RBI ground out. That’s as close as the Argylls got. The Comet staff didn’t give M-G a lot of opportunities
“It was unstoppable again,” Keisling said of the Comet pitching staff. “Corbin Snyder, a D-1 arm in there, he’s going to do his thing. Cayden came in, he’s a gamer, he’s going to do everything you want.”
In addition to Snyder’s three singles, Calloway had a pair of singles. The Comets take a 23-7 record into their one-game regional matchup with Winchester (14-11), which topped Lapel 1-0 to win the Lapel Sectional. The regional location will be announced on Wednesday. Madison-Grant finished its season 17-13.
The championship marked the second straight sectional title for the Comets, who ended a drought of more than two decades with their title last season. The Comets have established a level of play that puts them in contention.
“I’m glad that people have that respect for our program that they expect us to do this, but we lost four of our top six pitchers and five position player starters — our catcher, third baseman, shortstop, first baseman and center fielder,” Hisner said. “We’ve had a lot of new faces and the kids have worked extremely hard to put themselves in this situation, so as a coach, very gratifying to see the work pay off.”
Snyder pointed to practice work as the key.
“I feel like our fundamentals are there,” he said. “We always work on the fundamentals in practice, just the short drills that we’ve got to do in practice that coach Hisner has us do, and that’s what succeeds.”
Hisner said a lot of people play off-field roles in the team's success, the expectations have been raised and the players have come through to fulfill expectations. Keisling talked about that work.
“I think we just come in every day, put in the work,” Keisling said. “Our JV team is a good feeder program up to our varsity level, just get them ready. And obviously just getting those big-time at-bats in conference and everything, getting them ready for moments like these.”
So how did this winning moment feel?
“It was probably the best moment of my life,” Keisling said.
