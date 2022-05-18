Carroll pitcher Will Eldridge works against Eastern on Tuesday. Eldridge pitched 6.2 innings of one-hit ball with 16 strikeouts to lead the Class 2A No. 1 Cougars past the Class 2A No. 2 Comets 5-2.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BASEBALL: Cougars prevail in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown
Eldridge pitches Carroll past Eastern in HHC battle
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — The Carroll-Eastern baseball matchup Tuesday did not lack for storylines. For starters, Carroll is No. 1 and Eastern is No. 2 in this week’s Class 2A state rankings. Further, the Cougars are enjoying an undefeated season. On top of all that, the teams are batting for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
Led by Will Eldridge, the top-ranked Cougars took firm control of the league race with a 5-2 victory.
“It means everything,” Eldridge said. “This is something we’ve been looking forward to all year. We knew they were going to be a tough team.”
In the 7th inning Eastern's Bryson Russell grabs a grounder and tags first with his glove but Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's Grady Lytle misses a catch on a steel by Reid Keisling who went on to score the tying run in the 5th inning but Carroll comes back in the 6th. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's William Eldridge scores in the 6th inning on a 2 run single from Eli Harshbarger. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Grady Lytle tries to jump out of the way of a tag from Levi Mavrick in the 6th inning but doesn't make it. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Grady Lytle misses a catch on a steel by Reid Keisling who went on to score the tying run in the 5th inning but Carroll comes back in the 6th. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Baseball: Eastern vs Carroll
In the 7th inning Eastern's Bryson Russell grabs a grounder and tags first with his glove but Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's Grady Lytle misses a catch on a steel by Reid Keisling who went on to score the tying run in the 5th inning but Carroll comes back in the 6th. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's William Eldridge scores in the 6th inning on a 2 run single from Eli Harshbarger. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Grady Lytle tries to jump out of the way of a tag from Levi Mavrick in the 6th inning but doesn't make it. Eastern HS baseball loses to Carroll 5-2 on Tuesday May 17, 2022, in Greentown. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll pitcher Will Eldridge works against Eastern on Tuesday. Eldridge pitched 6.2 innings of one-hit ball with 16 strikeouts to lead the Class 2A No. 1 Cougars past the Class 2A No. 2 Comets 5-2.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eldridge took the mound for the showdown and delivered a dominant performance. The Cougar senior pitched 6.2 innings, held the Comets to one hit, struck out 16 and walked five. He fell one out shy of a complete game as he reached the 120-pitch limit with the second out in the seventh inning.
Eldridge outdueled Eastern ace Corbin Snyder.
“You couldn’t ask for a better [matchup]. You get this in the last week of the regular season, 1 vs. 2, two of the best pitchers in the conference going at it. This was a great game. I hope everyone here enjoyed it. That was good high school baseball,” Carroll coach Camden Parkhurst said.
Parkhurst had Eldridge lined up for this game and the postseason.
“He’s fresh. We’ve really brought him along slow. This is the first time all year we’ve extended him past 80 pitches,” he said.
Eldridge overpowered the Comets with his fastball.
“My arm felt good coming in so I knew I could rely on it,” the Indiana Wesleyan recruit said. “Breaking ball helped me out in some tough counts, gave me some swings and misses, but I definitely relied on my fastball and hitting my spots and trying to keep them off balance.”
Carroll improved to 19-0 overall and 13-0 in the HHC with three HHC games remaining. Eastern dropped to 20-3 and 13-2 with one league game remaining. The teams are scheduled to meet today at Flora to conclude their home-and-home series. Carroll then has a doubleheader against Sheridan on Saturday to finish league play.
Eldridge helped his own cause by cracking a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was his seventh homer of the season.
Eastern scratched out single runs in the third and fourth inning to draw even.
In the third, Bryson Russell drew a leadoff walk, took second on an errant pickoff attempt and moved to third when Cayden Calloway grounded out for second out. Russell then scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Reid Keisling drew a one-out walk. Following the second out, he stole second to move into scoring position. Keisling then took third on a wild pitch — and scooted home when the Cougars committed a throwing error trying to catch him.
Following a scoreless fifth inning, the Cougars seized control in the sixth. The first three batters reached base as Wade Peters drew a walk, Eldridge was hit by a pitch and Grady Lytle drew a walk. Hisner made a pitching change, bringing in Levi Mavrick to relieve Snyder. Mavrick promptly struck out the first batter he faced — but Eli Harshbarger followed with a two-run single up the middle against the Comets’ drawn-in infield.
Carroll tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. Owen Duff smacked a one-out single, Clay Metzger sacrificed him to second and Peters drove him in with a single to right for a 5-2 lead. Peters finished 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs.
Eastern made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh. After Snyder drew a walk to open the inning, Eldridge had back-to-back strikeouts — but that pushed him to the 120-pitch limit. Parkhurst replaced him with Tanner Turnpaugh. Russell drew a walk and Gabe Monize followed with a single to load the bases. Calloway then hit a deep flyball that Peters tracked down for the final out.
“We gave ourselves a chance in the last inning,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “I told the guys we were just a couple centimeters away from driving the gap or even better. I thought our competitive spirit was great all night. Even though we lost, I told them this is a game that is going to help us not only for [today] but hopefully sectional and beyond.”
Snyder took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowed four runs and three hits, struck out 11 and walked three.
“Both guys threw really well,” Hisner said. “Our kids competed really well. I thought we grinded Eldridge the best we could, able to tie it up there in the middle of the game and had some momentum. But give them credit, they made the winning plays.”
Carroll’s baseball success is adding to a memorable school year for boys sports. In the fall, the football and soccer teams won sectional titles. In the winter, the basketball team won sectional and regional titles to reach the Class 2A Final Four. The baseball roster is full of players from those teams.
Eldridge pointed to a strong bond among the players as the key to the undefeated baseball run.
“We’ve all played together since [youth ball], we’ve all known each other, we’ve played all kinds of sports together, we’ve all hung out. There’s just a team bond. We all know we can rely on each other,” he said.
Of course, having Eldridge as an ace helps as well.
“He’s been such a tremendous kid to watch grow, as a freshman to where he is now. Everything he has done is a credit to his work ethic. He deserves nights like this. I’m so proud of him,” Parkhurst said.
