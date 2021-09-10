A big opportunity awaits Western junior Mitchell Dean and Carroll senior Will Eldridge this weekend.
The two local pitching standouts will compete this fall on the Team Indiana baseball squad. Starting today, Team Indiana will line up in tournaments for five straight weekends, giving the players opportunities to play with and against top talent.
“It’s an amazing experience,” Dean said. “Not a lot of kids my age are allowed to play with high-level talent. I’m super excited.
“This will probably [be] the best competition I’ll play with and play against.”
Eldridge called the chance to play with the squad “very exciting. This will give me an opportunity to go out and compete and it really gives me an opportunity to see how much I’ve progressed and kind of get an opportunity to see what I need to work on this offseason.”
Both caught the attention of team selectors based on strong campaigns in high school and club ball.
Dean had a 5-1 record and 0.94 ERA in 52 innings for Western last spring, and played for the Indiana Bulls this summer. Eldridge went 5-2 with a 1.02 ERA in 55 innings for the Cougars as a junior, a big improvement after a 4.69 ERA as a freshman. He played for Noblesville-based USA Athletics this summer. Eldridge’s sophomore season and Dean’s freshman campaign were wiped out by the pandemic.
Team Indiana has a roster of 24 players and most have committed to college already. The level of competition the team will face will be an important measuring stick for both.
“I think it’ll be a really, really big opportunity for me,” Eldridge said. “It gives me a chance to go and see where I’m at compared to other people. I’m getting a chance to compete against the best the nation has to offer … and learn from guys who have done this since they were 10 and know what they’re doing. I feel like the atmosphere will help build me as a player and as a person.”
In particular, he wants to learn by facing whole teams of strong batters.
“I think it’ll really just help me get used to facing better batters. Of course, I’m from a 2A school so of course I don’t face as many of the better batters,” Eldridge said. He said he expects to face just one or two high-level hitters when playing with the Cougars. With Team Indiana, he won’t be able to get away with anything less than his best. “I’ll have to learn what to throw and in what count.”
Eldridge has committed to Indiana Wesleyan for college. He expects to be used exclusively as a pitcher with Team Indiana.
“I think their goal with almost all the pitchers is to kind of limit it to around three innings, kind of about 50 pitches per outing — enough to get that experience but not enough that it’ll hurt us for college or our next high school season.”
The plan for Louisville recruit Dean is to split time on the mound and in the field.
“Every weekend I’ll pitch one to two innings,” Dean said. He said he’ll be limited this fall due to how many innings he threw in spring and summer already. “They want to keep my pitched innings low so I don’t get injured or anything. I’ll also be playing first base and hitting as well with them.”
Getting a taste of consistently high-level opposition will also be a useful tool for Dean.
“It’ll be a great thing to be able to play against those kids,” he said. “Now, since we’re all committed, all the professional scouts will be looking at us to see if we can go [pro] out of high school.
“It’ll prepare me a lot [for next spring]. I’ll see where I’m at against this competition. Hopefully I can get better every single day.”
Team Indiana begins play this weekend with action from today, Saturday and Sunday in the PBRT Midwest Fall Championships at Grand Park in Westfield.
