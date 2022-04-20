Western ace Mitchell Dean pitches against Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Tuesday at Northwestern. Dean fired a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
MOTIVATED TO WIN
BASEBALL: Dean fans 16 in No. 3 Panthers’ victory over Tigers
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Western pitcher Mitchell Dean brought a nice fastball, a nasty slider and deep-seated motivation to the mound against Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference East Division baseball game Tuesday at Northwestern.
Dean fired a three-hit gem to lead the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Tigers in the opener of a home-and-home series. The Panther junior southpaw struck out 16 batters and walked just two. He pounded the strike zone throughout with 77 of his 110 pitches going for strikes.
“It felt great,” the Louisville recruit said. “I had last year’s sectional game on my mind the whole time.”
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Western's Deaglan Pleak celebrates with Parker Dean at home plate after Pleak scores the third run for the Panthers. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western ace Mitchell Dean pitches against Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Tuesday at Northwestern. Dean fired a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win.
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Austin Robinson makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Western's Cayden McClure bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Western's Mitchell Dean pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Cole Wise pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Western's Garrett Lupoi slides into home for a run. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Tate Mullens prepares to catch the ball as it bounces off the turf after a hit. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Cole Wise pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Eastin Whaley throws the ball to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Cole VanNatter celebrates on third base after hitting a triple. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball NW's Cole VanNatter slides to third base. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-19-22 Northwestern vs Western baseball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern beat Western 6-5 in a 2021 sectional semifinal game on the same field. The Tigers shocked the Panthers with a two-out, three-run rally against Dean in the top of the seventh inning to surge into the lead.
“Every night, we think about that, and it would get on my nerves,” he said. “I’m happy [to win].”
Dean outdueled Northwestern ace Cole Wise. The Ball State-bound Wise pitched six innings, allowed three runs and three hits, struck out 11 and walked eight. Koen Berry pitched the seventh for the Tigers.
Dean knew he needed a sharp performance with Wise pitching for the Tigers.
“Me, Cole and my brother [Parker], during the pandemic, we’d work out every single day and we’d put in the work together,” Dean said. “I knew he was going to bring it [Tuesday]. I knew it was going to be a low-scoring game.”
The Panthers won the game by turning three of Wise’s walks into runs.
“It was exactly what we expected [with] two good pitchers on the mound,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “It was a high-energy rivalry game, conference game. Two good teams. We got something going early and got Cole deep into his pitch count, which helped us in the end, and Mitchell was light’s out once he settled in.”
Western improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the HC East Division. Northwestern dropped to 5-1 and 2-1.
The Panthers struck for a run in the top first inning. Wise walked three of the first four batters he faced and Dean followed with a one-out infield single to score Garrett Lupoi. Wise limited the damage by striking out the next two batters.
The Tigers had a great chance to answer in the bottom of the first. Cole VanNatter led off with a triple and Austin Robinson drew a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs. Dean calmly struck out the Tigers’ Nos. 3-4-5 hitters to escape the jam.
“Cole VanNatter has been doing a great job as our leadoff hitter and did the same thing [Tuesday]. Just weren’t able to cash in,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “Mitchell locked down, made big pitches when he had to. He’s a great pitcher. Once that happened, I thought we got a little more hesitant.”
The Tigers again threatened in the second. They put runners on first and second with no outs — and Dean again answered with three straight strikeouts.
“At the beginning, I wasn’t hitting my spots and I knew I had to adjust. Thankfully, I knew I had my defense behind my back and I just started pounding the zone,” Dean said.
Dean dominated over the final five innings. After throwing 49 pitches over the first two innings, he needed just 61 the rest of the way. He retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced — and struck out seven of the final eight.
“At the beginning, slider wasn’t the best, but later on, slider was definitely, 100 percent the best. I threw that a lot,” Dean said.
Western tacked single insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings. No. 9 batter Deaglan Pleak provided the sparks for both. In the fourth, he drew a two-out walk, stole second base and scored on Lupoi’s single to shallow left field. In the sixth, Pleak drew a one-out walk, stole second base and scored on Mitchell Knepley’s sharp single up the middle.
Ward tipped his hat to the Panthers for manufacturing the insurance runs.
“It was a fun baseball game. That is how baseball should be played,” he said.
Dean improved to 3-0 this season with all of his wins coming in conference play. In 20 innings, he has allowed five hits, struck out 41 and walked four.
“It feels good. Just have to keep on grinding and stay in the moment,” he said.
The teams will meet again today, at Western. The probable starting pitchers are Parker Dean for Western and Tate Mullens for Northwestern.
