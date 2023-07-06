The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its All-State squads and Western senior Mitchell Dean and Eastern junior Corbin Snyder took their spots alongside the state’s best.
Dean made the Class 3A first team as one of the two pitchers selected — and he also made it as the first baseman. He was the only player in any class to earn a double selection. The Louisville commit closes his high school career as a two-time All-State pick.
Dean led the Panthers to a 24-5 record and the Hoosier Conference title. On the mound, he compiled an 8-1 record with a miserly 0.63 ERA. In 55.1 innings, he held opponents to 19 hits and recorded 109 strikeouts against just 22 walks. At the plate, he stuffed the stat sheet as he batted .467 with a .560 on-base percentage, 15 doubles, two triples and four home runs. He drove in 48 runs and scored 39 runs.
Snyder made the Class 2A first team as one of the four pitchers selected after leading the Comets to a 23-8 record and a sectional title. The Butler recruit posted a 10-3 record with a 1.26 ERA. In 72.1 innings, he held opponents to 30 hits and recorded 135 strikeouts against just 35 walks. At the plate, he batted .383 with a team-high 31 RBI.
Five Howard County players received honorable mention — Kokomo’s John Curl in Class 4A, Western’s Christian Pownall and Mitchell Knepley and Northwestern’s Lincoln Cardwell in Class 3A, and Eastern’s Reid Keisling in Class 2A.
Dean won the Baseball Player of the Year award at the Kokomo Tribune’s inaugural Howard County Sports Awards ceremony last week. Snyder and Curl were the other finalists.
• Prep Baseball Report Indiana recently announced its All-State teams. Dean and Pownall made the Class 3A team as two of the six pitchers selected. Snyder made the Class 2A team as one of the six pitchers selected.
