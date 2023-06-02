Taylor’s baseball team will have a new skipper next season after Kris Dill announced this week that he was stepping down as the program’s coach.
Dill said “a lot of things” went into the decision, though there were three core issues. He’d long been an assistant coach in the Taylor, Kokomo and Western programs before taking the top spot at Taylor.
“I always dreamed of being a head coach for varsity. When I went to Western [as an assistant to coach Ryan Berryman in 2018], I said then I was done chasing that dream, and when the Taylor job came open, I thought ‘I’ve gotta try.’”
Coaching where he played was a dream, but Berryman also had words of caution. Dill recalled Berryman told him: “‘Look, being a head coach is really hard, being a head coach when you lose, it’s even harder.’ He wasn’t wrong. We had a lot of good teams, but at the same time, I was trying to change Taylor Southeast, our feeder program. It’s not in the best of shape and it’s been on the decline for quite a while, and the board turned me down for my proposal to turn that around, and that was kind of the writing on the wall.”
Not being able to implement his plans system wide, and how he took losing games, worked with factors closer to home to nudge him into a decision to step aside. His son will be a freshman next school year.
“There’s no way I could coach a varsity program and give him the attention I should as a dad, to help him achieve his dreams,” Dill said.
“I want to be around more. I have other hobbies. Something always suffers as a head coach, whether it’s your family life or what you do as a profession and a lot of time it’s all of them. For me, it was a situation where I want to step back.”
Dill will stay at Taylor, where he’s a U.S. history teacher in the high school. He doesn’t think he’s stopped coaching for good, but after a couple decades as an assistant and head coach, he wants to pause and could return to coaching later.
“From here I’ll get to step away and watch my kid play and enjoy that side of it,” Dill said. “Being able to be a dad-slash-coach is going to be fun.”
Dill said the thing that was most enjoyable about the job was “the kids.”
“I love our kids,” he said. “They’re good kids and they appreciated being coached. I don’t have a problem coaching. The coaching wasn’t the issue, it’s everything else that goes into it — the maintenance of the field, making sure the kids make their grades, making sure they’re constantly showing up and have rides and have cleats. But it’s also a blessing to have an impact in their lives in much more capacity than coach, but as people.
“And I loved watching them grow. Our teams always got better by the end of the season. I’m proud of my guys that I’ve coached over the last four years, but more than anything it will be the kids. I’ll miss them.”
The Titans were 8-15 this season, winning seven of their last 11 games.
In five seasons at Taylor, the baseball program’s numbers grew roughly double, making a healthy situation for the Titans. Dill spent a lot of time working on getting players involved in fall and winter training so that they could get similar reps as other programs, even if fewer kids had off-season playing opportunities.
“I came in with 14 kids and we built it up to 28 on the high school side this year,” Dill said. “We’ve got our kids playing Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth. My mantra for the kids is ‘leave it better than you found it.’ I feel like I’ve done that. The coach coming in has a good group to work with. The next guy can build on what I did and I believe I left it in good shape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.