Off came the glove. Straight into the air.
Eastern pitcher Levi Mavrick and his Comet baseball teammates started jumping around, Mavrick's glove high in the sky. Braden Mumaugh raced out from the dugout and threw himself to the ground between the third base line and the pitcher’s mound, offering himself as sacrificial lamb for the dogpile and teammates started piling on.
That’s how you celebrate a sectional championship.
Eastern beat Eastbrook 13-4 Monday afternoon in the championship game of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at Kokomo's Highland Park. Mavrick threw all seven innings for the Comets and watched the final out as Comet shortstop Cayden Calloway fielded a grounder and threw to first baseman Bryson Russell for the game’s final out.
“I turned around ‘cause I was like ‘well, uh-oh, hopefully that’s not getting through the hole.’ Then I saw we got a glove on it and I knew he was going to make the throw, and I just threw my glove up in the air,” Mavrick said.
It was the Eastern baseball team’s first sectional title in more than two decades.
“Oh, it’s great, because I really wanted one last year and we hadn’t won one since 1999,” Mavrick said. “We’re not really known for winning sectionals and stuff like that, so it’s nice to bring one home.”
Comet coach and athletic director Erik Hisner will coach No. 4 Eastern (23-7) against No. 3 Wapahani (22-4) at 11 a.m. next Saturday at the Carroll Regional. No. 1 Carroll (25-1) and No. 9 Delphi (20-8) are in the other semifinal.
“It means a lot,” Hisner said of the sectional championship. “This is a great group of kids. Biggest thing for me, besides a championship, is I get to work with them for at least another week, and to get the first one since ’99 is really special. A lot of people had a hand in this — youth league, administration, parents, community. This is a real sense of pride in Greentown when something like this happens with our athletic teams.”
The Comets turned the sectional title game their way in a hurry. Batting in the top of the first, the first five Comets reached safely and each scored to take a 5-0 lead. Calloway was hit by a pitch, Mavrick singled, Owen Taylor reached on an error, Porter Brovont hit a two-run single and Trent Rawls had an RBI single before the first out of the inning. Later, Corbin Snyder singled and Russell had an RBI sacrifice fly for the last run of the frame.
“The kids brought the energy again — great start, really locked in,” Hisner said. “[We] had three really good days of practice after a day off, so felt really good with where we were and obviously the kids proved that. Credit to all the kids. Just an unbelievable group of guys to work with.”
Eastern put five runs up in the top of the first for the second straight game. The Comets did the same in a 9-4 semifinal victory over Madison-Grant on Saturday.
“It was huge,” Mavrick said of Tuesday’s opening frame. “We got off to a hot start on Saturday as well. The bats have kind of carried us all year and it was nice to get of to a good start and have some comfort on the mound.
“Everybody was going crazy [in the dugout]. It was exciting ‘cause we were here [in the final] last year and lost and it was kind of tough — a tough pill to swallow.
“I think that we were well prepared, we had a good week of practice last week and have been swinging the bats well all year, so I think that we were really well prepared and came in all hyped up.”
Eastbrook (18-5-2) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning as both teams had trouble tracking fly balls and popups. At least four catchable balls fell for hits or foul balls as the sun was straight overhead.
But after Eastbrook’s three-run rally, Mavrick settled in for a dominant run. He threw all seven innings with 11 strikeouts.
“Really, I think he gave up three unearned runs — we didn’t make a few plays for him that first inning, so he pretty much shut them out the last six,” Hisner said. “You talk about a senior, ultra competitor, just the guy we want on the mound in a game like this.”
After the first inning, Mavrick allowed just three hits, one run (a solo homer in the fifth), and two walks. He credited his effectiveness to “my breaking ball.”
“I threw a lot of them but I had a really good feel for my breaking ball, and probably threw it more than my fastball.
“It helped me get ahead in the count a lot. It helps me every time. When I fall behind in the count, I’m forced to throw fast balls and that’s when I give up hits.”
Eastern scored four more runs in the third inning and four again in the fourth. Gabe Monize, Calloway and Marvick had consecutive RBI singles in the third with one more run scoring on a throwing error.
Brovont led off the fourth with a double, Rawls followed with an RBI double to chase Eastbrook senior starter Jett Engle, a former Western High School athlete. Jett’s younger brother Gage relieved and his first batter, Reid Keisling, belted a two-run homer to straightaway center. Bryson Russell hit another double and Calloway doubled him home for a 13-3 lead after the top of the fifth.
Eastbrook’s Isaac Rans homered in the bottom of the fifth to take the 10-run rule off the table, and the Comets settled in again to finish out the game and celebrate their title.
“We all get along,” Mavrick said. “We don’t really bicker, nothing like that. We all get along and have a good time every time we’re out here. Very excited, hopefully we can keep making a run.”
Calloway finished 3 for 4 and reached base four times. Mavrick, Brovont, Rawls and Snyder each had two hits. Calloway had two doubles, Brovont, Rawls, Snyder and Russell one each. Every spot in the Comet order reached base at least once and scored at least once.
“The kids really enjoyed being around each other,” Hisner said. “When you combine that with talent and work ethic, and that energy like we had in the sectional, you get the result that we did.”
