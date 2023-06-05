Eastern’s Ethan Acord is tagged out at home by Winchester catcher Cooper Hummel to end the top of the second inning in a one-game regional Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Logansport’s Jim Turner Field. Winchester beat Eastern 3-2. . Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Cayden Calloway celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a regional game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Logansport.
top storyeditor's pick
Frustrating end
BASEBALL: Eastern falls to Winchester in 1-game regional
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — Early mistakes in nearly all phases of the game put Eastern’s baseball team in a hole from which it could not recover in a Class 2A one-game regional Saturday at Jim Turner Field.
Winchester took advantage of Eastern’s mistakes to build a 3-0 lead through three innings and the Golden Falcons went on to beat the Comets 3-2 for their first regional title.
“Some uncharacteristic mistakes,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “It’s baseball, it happens. It’s frustrating, but like I told the kids, I definitely don’t fault their effort and the way they competed.”
Eastern's Perry Kochensparger makes the catch and tags Winchester's Justin Cox out at third. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway, left, reacts after drawing the last out of the game. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ethan Acord slides into third and is safe. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Gabe Monize errors as he fields the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway fields the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Ethan Acord is tagged out at home by Winchester catcher Cooper Hummel to end the top of the second inning in a one-game regional Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Logansport’s Jim Turner Field. Winchester beat Eastern 3-2. . Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway fields the ball and launches to first for an out. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Corbin Snyder pitches. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Cayden Calloway celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a regional game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Logansport.
Cayden Calloway is welcomed at home plate by his teammates after hitting a homerun. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Perry Kochensparger fields the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway, left, and Gabe Monize go to field the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Winchester baseball regional
Eastern's Perry Kochensparger makes the catch and tags Winchester's Justin Cox out at third. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway, left, reacts after drawing the last out of the game. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ethan Acord slides into third and is safe. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Gabe Monize errors as he fields the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway fields the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Ethan Acord is tagged out at home by Winchester catcher Cooper Hummel to end the top of the second inning in a one-game regional Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Logansport’s Jim Turner Field. Winchester beat Eastern 3-2. . Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway fields the ball and launches to first for an out. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Corbin Snyder pitches. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Cayden Calloway celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a regional game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Logansport.
Cayden Calloway is welcomed at home plate by his teammates after hitting a homerun. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Perry Kochensparger fields the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cayden Calloway, left, and Gabe Monize go to field the ball. Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern falls to Winchester 3-2 in the regional baseball championship at Logansport on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Winchester (15-11) struck for two runs in the bottom of the first. The Falcons’ first three batters reached on an error, an infield single and a walk. Eastern pitcher Corbin Snyder followed with a strikeout, but Winchester’s Charlie Sauser smacked a single up the middle to score two. Snyder allowed just one more hit the rest of the game.
Winchester’s other run came in the third — and it came without a hit. Snyder walked the first two batters and lead runner Dravin Whitehead stole third. McCormac Anderson drove in Whitehead with a fielder’s choice.
Eastern’s mistakes weren’t limited to in the field.
The Comets (23-8) had a runner caught stealing at third to end the top of the first. With runners at the corners and two outs in the second, the Comets dropped a bunt and the lead runner was cut down at home. The Comets hit into a double play to end the fifth.
“We haven’t really done it all year, I’m not sure where it came from, but we missed three signs,” Hisner said. “We weren’t trying to steal third in the first inning. In the second, we were not trying to squeeze or suicide squeeze with two outs, we we just missed a sign. In the double play in the fifth, we missed a bunt for base hit with a runner on first and one out.”
Hisner also questioned one of his decisions. Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, the Comets had runners on first and second with no outs. In hindsight, he wished he had called for a sacrifice. Instead, the Comets went quietly as the next three batters popped out or flew out.
“That’s one big thing about them getting that third run, it kind of takes you out of some things you want to do offensively,” Hisner said. “Give them a lot credit, they made the plays when they had to and they made the pitches. We just didn’t get it done.”
Eastern’s runs came in the fifth. No. 9 hitter Braden Mumaugh was hit by a pitch to open the inning and Cayden Calloway followed with a home run to left to bring the Comets within 3-2. But Winchester pitcher Jace Allen quickly restored control. He allowed a one-out single, but the Falcons turned a double play to end the fifth and Allen retired the Comets in order in the sixth and seventh.
Coming off back-to-back shutouts in the Falcons’ sectional, Allen was sharp again in the regional. He held the Comets to five hits, struck out one and walked one.
“He hits his spots and he adjusts speeds well,” Winchester coach Ken Hendrickson said. “He’s just a workhorse. We had two other pitchers ready to go in case he got in trouble, but Jace wants the ball. You have to trust him. He’s been stellar this year.”
Winchester was coming off its first sectional title since 1986. Now it has its first regional title.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Hendrickson said. “This team is a young team, we have 15 freshmen and sophomores. We’re graduating three seniors and we have two juniors. But these boys work and they have bought into what we’re trying to teach.”
Snyder, Eastern’s ace, took the loss. He pitched all six innings, allowed just three hits, struck out nine and walked five. He closed the season with a 10-3 record and sub-1.50 ERA.
“We leaned on Corbin pretty hard the last couple weeks of the season. Obviously he threw in both sectional games. Even though he’s on four days [rest], I know they had to be taxing. For him to come out here and go six just shows the kind of competitor he is,” Hisner said.
Ethan Acord had two singles for the Comets.
Eastern closed with a 23-8 record, matching the 1999 and 2022 Comet teams for most wins in a season.
“Hard postgame talk,” Hisner said. “We’ve had two unbelievable senior classes come through the last two years. Like I told them, the toughest part for me as a coach, this group is now finished. I don’t get another week with them. I’ve been blessed to have some really good groups at the two schools that I’ve coached at, but I think this year is probably the most fun I’ve ever had.”
