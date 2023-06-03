Eastern’s baseball team is in a Class 2A regional for the second straight year, but everything is different.
Different opponent. Different location. Even a different format.
Eastern (23-7) plays Winchester (14-11) in a one-game regional at 3 p.m. today at Logansport’s Jim Turner Field. The winner will advance to a four-team semistate next Saturday.
Previously, regionals featured four teams playing in a three-game format with the winner advancing to a one-game semistate.
Eastern coach Erik Hisner senses his team is a “little more business like” heading into the regional this year.
“I think having just the one game this year might have contributed to that — knowing we just have to play seven innings to win a regional championship, I think, is very motivating,” he said.
Last year, Eastern was coming off its first sectional title since 1999, and it faced the challenge of having to go against No. 2-ranked Wapahani in a regional semifinal with No. 1 Carroll lurking in the other semifinal. Wapahani beat No. 4 Eastern 9-3.
“On paper, much more winnable situation for us with the one game. We’re both unranked, Winchester and us, so Winchester is probably thinking the same thing on their side and rightfully so,” Hisner said.
Eastern and Winchester have not faced any common opponents.
The Golden Falcons beat Frankton 3-0 and beat Lapel 1-0 to win the Lapel Sectional — their first sectional title since 1986.
“They’re young, but they’re talented. They’re obviously playing really well right now. They beat two very good teams to win their sectional,” Hisner said. “Like we told the kids, in the new season, they’re 2-0, we’re 2-0 and we both have momentum.”
Jace Allen is Winchester’s top pitcher. The junior has a 6-1 record with a 2.23 ERA following back-to-back shutouts in the sectional. He fired a four-hitter with one strikeout vs. Frankton and a two-hitter with four strikeouts vs. Lapel.
Justin Cox leads Winchester in batting with a .375 average.
Eastern will send junior Corbin Snyder to the mound. The Butler recruit has a 10-2 record with a 1.27 ERA. In 66.1 innings, he has 126 strikeouts against just 30 walks.
“Anytime he takes the mound, we feel pretty good,” Hisner said. “He just continues to get better, year to year and start to start.”
Cayden Calloway gives the Comets a solid No. 2 pitcher. The senior has a 6-3 record with a 1.83 ERA.
Offensively, Reid Keisling powers the Comets’ attack, which he showed in the sectional final when he belted a two-run home run to lead the Comets past Madison-Grant 3-2. The Comet senior is batting .440 with 43 runs scored and 30 runs batted in. Impressively, he has 38 stolen bases in 38 attempts.
“Reid works extremely hard and he’s had success in the past, making honorable mention all-state [last year], so I knew he’d have a good season, but maybe not quite this good,” Hisner said. “He’s doing it in all phases — batting average, on-base percentage, RBIs, power and speed. He’s a very smart base runner. He’s having a monster year.”
Snyder and Calloway follow with .374 batting averages and Ethan Acord is batting .368.
Hisner noted the contributions from players up and down his lineup.
“We started 1-3 and had only eight hits in our first four games. I think a lot of that was just having some new guys and playing some good teams. We’ve made some big improvements offensively. The kids get all the credit. They’ve worked really hard,” he said.
At 23 wins, the Comets have matched the 2022 and 1999 Comet teams for most wins in program history. Now, the Comets are looking to join the 1999 team as regional champions.
