Eastern pitcher Corbin Snyder celebrates as he leaves the mound after striking out Carroll’s last batter to seal the Comets’ 7-3 win Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Greentown. Snyder allowed four hits, four walks and two earned runs and struck out eight in a complete game victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Comets show fight
BASEBALL: Eastern rallies to beat Carroll in key HHC game
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Down 3-0 to visiting Carroll, with the top seed in the upcoming Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament on the line, Eastern’s baseball team found itself in an early hole Tuesday night on its own field.
Eastern didn’t get frustrated or stray from its path. The Comets steadily got back in the game, took the lead on a clutch two-run single from Perry Kochensparger, and Comet ace Corbin Snyder then went to business closing out a difficult HHC contest.
“Give [Carroll] a lot of credit. They got the big hit in the first inning to go up and they had some good at-bats on Corbin the second inning,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said.
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Carroll baseball
Carroll took an immediate lead on a solo home run by No. 3 hitter Owen Duff in the first inning, then scored two runs in the second — one on a double play, and the second on an infield hit by Coy Lytle.
“It’s not easy getting down 3-0 with your guy on the mound, and I think it was 3-0 in the fourth, two outs with bases loaded [when Eastern first scored] so to find a way to get some runners on — I think once we scored a couple runs, kinda got back into the game, kinda took some momentum,” Hisner said.
“Give our kids a lot of credit. One thing they will do, they’re going to grind. We may go down, but we’re going to go down grinding. They’re going to have good at-bats, they’re going to put themselves in situations to get a big hit or score some runs. That’s what we did. Obviously, at home, down 3-0 early, not easy, but a lot of fight in our kids [Tuesday] night.”
Eastern scored two runs in the fourth on back-to-back wild pitches, then took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on Kochensparger’s base hit.
“Just an absolutely huge hit,” Hisner said. “A kid that throughout the season has gotten better and better. He had some early struggles in terms of batting average but we kept him in that 6 hole and he’s a grinder, just a two-strike [count] as well. To be able to put the ball in play, let alone get a hit — I think we’re 3-2 [count] and even putting the ball in play ties it, and obviously getting it through the infield to get up 4-3 there.”
The Comets scored three more runs in the sixth to give themselves breathing room. Snyder drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk, and two more runs scored when Gabe Monize put a ball in play which went for an error.
Snyder got more effective as the game went on. He didn’t let a Cougar reach second base after the second inning, pitching all seven for the win. The Comet junior and Butler University commit gave up four hits, four walks and two earned runs and struck out eight in a complete game victory.
“Maybe as a freshman, sophomore there were some games where that [Carroll lead] might have gotten to 4 or 5 to nothing, but he kept it at 3,” Hisner said. “We talk about it all the time: ‘hey you might get off to a rough start, you might not have your best stuff, but at least give us a chance to get back in the game’ and then [he] got stronger as the game went on.”
With the win, Eastern (15-5) moved to 7-0 in the HHC with one league game left to take the top spot in the upcoming league tourney.
“This was huge in terms of we clinched the 1 seed so to have that path, obviously we’ve still got a lot of work to do, and we’ve got a lot of good teams ahead of us, but have that path as the 1,” Hisner said. “We put ourselves in the best situation possible to hopefully make a run to the conference championship game.”
Cougar reliever Eli Harshbarger took over after Eastern’s first two runs in the fourth inning and took the loss. The first two runners in Eastern’s go-ahead fifth inning reached on errors. Carroll is now 9-7 and 5-2 in the league.
“I really thought we played OK,” Carroll coach Seth Eldridge said. “I thought we competed against a really good arm in Snyder. I thought our defense wasn’t where it should be, but I know we can be there, we’ve got one of the best defenses in the state and I know we can get back there. That was kind of the stress [of the postgame talk]: bounce back [today against Clinton Central], a big game, a big conference game. Make sure we’re seeded right.”
Eldridge said that getting up early on Snyder shows that “we can compete at the highest level. Snyder’s a big-time Division I arm, Butler’s going to be lucky to have him. I think we proved that in the first couple innings, we had him on the ropes. We kind of let him off in the fourth — we had a six-pitch inning. I think we had him on the ropes before that. I think it shows we can compete, we’re there.
“I think Eastern’s a great team, excited to see them in the conference tournament. I think it’ll be fun when we see them again.”
