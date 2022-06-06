Eastern’s baseball team fell behind early and could not catch up in its game. Western, on the other hand, grabbed an early lead, but could not build on it.
The results? Both teams fell in regional semifinals Saturday morning.
In Class 2A play, No. 3-ranked Wapahani beat No. 4 Eastern 9-3 in the Carroll Regional opener. In Class 3A action, No. 7 John Glenn beat Western 3-2 in the Griffith Regional opener.
WAPAHANI 9, EASTERN 3
Wapahani scored single runs in the first and second innings and two runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Eastern seemed to stop the bleeding when it scored two runs in the bottom of the third — but Wapahani answered with three runs in the fourth to regain full control.
“We talked to the guys about how every team we play in the tournament, but especially at the regional level and beyond, is going to be very good. For [the Raiders] to be able to jump out early and have us chasing runs obviously put us in a tough situation,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “The kids fought back and got within 4-2, had a little momentum, but give them credit for answering back with those three runs in the fourth.”
In Wapahani’s fourth inning, No. 9 hitter Joseph Foster reached on an infield single with one out. Eastern pitcher Levi Mavrick induced a popout for the second out, but Gavin Lash singled to put runners on the corners and Luke Willmann drew a walk to load the bases. Daxton Dudley capped the rally with a two-run single.
“I thought we made some good pitches, but give them credit for getting some tough hits,” Hisner said.
After Dudley’s hit, Hisner replaced Mavrick with Corbin Snyder. He pitched the rest of the way.
Mavrick pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) and seven hits. He struck out three and walked four. Snyder pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (both unearned) and three hits. He struck out five and walked none.
Lash pitched a complete game for Wapahani (23-4). He held the Comets to five hits, struck out seven and walked four. At the plate, Lash was 3 for 4 with a solo home run and three runs scored.
For the Comets, Bryson Russell was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, Cayden Calloway was 1 for 2 with two walks and Owen Taylor had an RBI single.
Eastern finished with a 23-8 record, matching the 1999 Comet team for most wins in program history. Eastern’s sectional title was its first since 1999.
Hisner praised his senior class of Mavrick, Russell, Taylor, Trent Rawls and Porter Brovont.
“We were a young team when they came in as freshmen. They kind of took their lumps. They put in the work [to rebuild the program],” he said. “They played in a sectional championship game and won 19 games as juniors, and this year they tied the school record for wins and won the first sectional in 23 years. Before the sectional, we talked about finishing the season the right way and leaving a legacy and they absolutely did that.”
GLENN 3, WESTERN 2
The Panthers looked ready to play in the top of the first inning. Garrett Lupoi had a leadoff single, Mitchell Knepley sacrificed him to second and Parker Dean drove him in with a single.
Glenn took the lead when it scored two runs in the second. The Falcons added a single run in the fifth to make it 3-1.
Western staged a two-out rally in the seventh. Facing a full count, Lupoi crushed a triple. Knepley followed with a single to score him, making it 3-2. Parker Dean and Mitchell Dean reached to load the bases, but the rally ended there as Alex Watkins’ infield grounder was turned into a fielder’s choice.
Western coach Ryan Berryman said the Panthers had their chances.
“We talk to the guys a lot about how it comes down to three or four plays every game. We maybe didn’t get a call that we felt we should’ve had, but you can’t control that. We had a couple strikeouts looking in situations [with runners in scoring position], and they moved the ball at the bottom of the lineup. We didn’t field a bunt cleanly. Things just didn’t go our way,” he said.
Parker Dean finished 2 for 3 and Lupoi was 2 for 4 and scored both of Western’s runs. Mitchell Dean (8-2) took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits. He struck out four and walked two. Christian Pownall pitched the final 1.2 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out three.
No. 1 Andrean beat South Bend St. Joseph 5-3 in the second semifinal. Andrean then beat Glenn 4-0 in the final.
Western (27-3) graduates four seniors — Dylan Bryant, Parker Dean, Lupoi and Watkins.
“We came a long way from last year to this year,” Berryman said. “The culture was different. We talked a lot about improving our mindset and our competitive spirit. We had a lot of maturity this year and that was led a lot by our seniors. Outside of just a couple games, those guys were locked in. They didn’t miss any workouts.
“They kind of set the tone for the juniors coming back next year. We have nine juniors and we’re expecting for them to step up too and continue to build the program and lead by example. We have a good freshman class coming in next year. These juniors coming back need to lead them. If they use the seniors’ example, we’ll like where we’re at next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.