Carroll County is buzzing this week. Carroll and Delphi both won baseball sectionals and the arch-rivals will meet in a regional semifinal Saturday. To top it off, Carroll is hosting the regional.
“If there’s anywhere you want to rob in Carroll County at about 1:00, 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, you’re going to be able to do it,” Carroll coach Camden Parkhurst joked. “I imagine a lot of the county is going to be here. I would anticipate it’s going to be the biggest crowd our guys have ever played in front of and it should be a really neat, fun atmosphere for them.”
The Class 2A Carroll Regional is packed. No. 4-ranked Eastern (23-7) and No. 3 Wapahani (22-4) meet in the opening semifinal at 11 a.m. No. 1 Carroll (25-1) and No. 9 Delphi (21-8) follow in the second semifinal. The winners will return at 8 p.m. to play for the championship — and a spot in the final four.
“In my opinion, this is the best regional in the state of Indiana on Saturday,” Parkhurst said.
Delphi and Wapahani are back from last year’s regional, which was held at Lafayette Central Catholic. Both teams won their semifinals and Delphi beat Wapahani 7-2 in the final.
Carroll heads into the regional with plenty of momentum.
The Cougars roared to a 22-0 record before falling to Class A No. 3 LCC in the regular-season finale.
The Cougars quickly turned their attention to the postseason. Playing in the Wabash Sectional, Carroll overcame a sluggish start to beat Lewis Cass 14-8 in the opening round and followed with a 9-2 victory over Wabash in the semifinal round. Carroll then beat Whitko 9-0 in the final Monday for its first sectional title since 2015.
“Probably the most subdued sectional celebration I’ve ever seen,” Parkhurst said. “The first one we won here, back in ‘15, we were 6-18 going into that one so there was some celebrating there. This one, it was kind of like just another win. We had to tell them to go get the trophy.
“I think our kids have much bigger goals in mind than just the sectional and I think they have behaved that way following that game.”
Parkhurst partly attributed that mindset to Carroll’s success in other sports. The football and soccer teams won sectional titles in the fall and the basketball team won sectional and regional titles in the winter. Carroll’s roster is full of players who played on at least one of those teams.
Now, the baseball team is fashioning a tourney run of its own.
The seeds for the diamond success were planted last year. With a 21-4 record, Carroll looked like the favorite in the 2021 Wabash Sectional, but the host Apaches upset the Cougars 4-3 in the opening round.
“We felt like last year, we let that opportunity get away,” Parkhurst said.
Instead of having a shot at Delphi in the 2021 regional semifinal, the Cougars had to watch their rivals take the trophy.
Parkhurst credits his players for turning the disappointment into motivational fuel.
“They deserve 100 percent of the credit for where this program is with the work they’ve put in, both in season and out of season,” he said.
Carroll boasts a team ERA of 1.96. The staff is fronted by senior Will Eldridge (6-0 record, 0.94 ERA) and junior Tanner Turnpaugh (9-0, 2.09). Eldridge, who is an Indiana Wesleyan recruit, has 82 strikeouts in 37.1 innings and Turnpaugh has 59 Ks in 47 innings. Sophomores Eli Harshbarger and Trent Metzger have 4-0 records.
Offensively, the Cougars have a .384 team batting average. Harshbarger is batting a team-best .513, senior Wade Peters is batting .488 and Turnpaugh is batting .398. Peters leads the team in extra-base hits (21), RBI (44) and runs (40).
Eldridge leads the team in home runs with seven. Peters has five and Turnpaugh has two. Harshbarger has 28 RBI, Turnpaugh has 27, Eldridge has 26 and junior Owen Duff has 24. Eldridge is second on the team in runs with 36.
Parkhurst said Carroll has ample respect for Delphi.
“Obviously our kids know each other and I know [coach] Ryan Long well, he does a great job getting his teams ready,” he said. “The nice thing about our guys is, I don’t think we’re looking at it as a big rivalry game, we’re just looking it as the next game on the road to where we want to go. Our kids have done a great job of staying in the moment all season.”
The regional is an HHC party with Carroll, Eastern and Delphi all carrying the conference flag. In addition, league member Rossville won a Class A sectional and is playing at the LCC Regional. Carroll won the HHC with a 16-0 record, Eastern and Delphi tied for second with 13-3 records and Rossville was fourth at 9-7.
“Of the nine teams in our conference, four are playing on Saturday. I don’t imagine too many other conferences can boast that,” Parkhurst said. “We’ve obviously seen some good baseball and played against good teams. We kind of knew that all year long. I think the proof is in the pudding.”
