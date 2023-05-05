Kokomo players spill out of the dugout in celebration as Isaac Flamino slides into home on a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning of the Kats’ game against Western on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Municipal Stadium. Flamino’s hit broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the Kats to a 5-3 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo starting pitcher Ashton Sexton works against Western on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Municipal Stadium. Sexton pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
RISING TO THE OCCASION
BASEBALL: Flamino’s clutch effort lifts Kokomo past Western
Kokomo baseball player Isaac Flamino wanted a shot at Western.
He made the most of the opportunity when it arrived.
Flamino hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and send the Wildkats to a 5-3 upset of the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers on a beautiful Thursday night at Municipal Stadium.
The Kats celebrate after the fifth run is scored. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dameion Deis gets the double play as he launches to first after getting Western's Mitchell Knepley out at second. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Christian Pownall pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's John Curl picks Western's Bret Echelbarger off at first. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Chad Washburn runs to third. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ryan Rodman gets Kokomo's Chad Washburn out at home. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ashton Sexton pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Cayden McClure celebrates at second after hitting a double. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dalton Dixon touches third and gets Western's Cayden McClure out. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo starting pitcher Ashton Sexton works against Western on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Municipal Stadium. Sexton pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run.
Western's dugout celebrates after Mitchell Dean hits a double. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak fields the ball. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Christian Pownall pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Zach Gilbert runs to third. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's John Curl makes the catch for an out. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dalton Dixon makes the catch for an out. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Isaac Flamino pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs Western baseball
The Kats celebrate after the fifth run is scored. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dameion Deis gets the double play as he launches to first after getting Western's Mitchell Knepley out at second. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Christian Pownall pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's John Curl picks Western's Bret Echelbarger off at first. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Chad Washburn runs to third. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ryan Rodman gets Kokomo's Chad Washburn out at home. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ashton Sexton pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Cayden McClure celebrates at second after hitting a double. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dalton Dixon touches third and gets Western's Cayden McClure out. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo starting pitcher Ashton Sexton works against Western on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Municipal Stadium. Sexton pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run.
Western's dugout celebrates after Mitchell Dean hits a double. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak fields the ball. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Christian Pownall pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Zach Gilbert runs to third. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's John Curl makes the catch for an out. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dalton Dixon makes the catch for an out. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Isaac Flamino pitches. Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo baseball defeats Western 5-3 at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
In addition, Flamino earned the win after pitching the last two innings. The sophomore southpaw worked around a one-out walk in the sixth inning and a two-out infield single in the seventh.
“I’ve been wanting to throw this whole season against [the Panthers]. It was a personal game. I wanted to show them I could beat them,” Flamino said. “It was a fun game — best game of the year. It was amazing.”
Kokomo had leads of 1-0 after the second inning and 3-1 after the third, but Western drew even in the fourth when it scored two runs following a two-out error by the Kats.
Western pitcher Christian Pownall seemed to have settled into a groove over the fourth and fifth innings, but Kokomo rallied in the sixth.
After Pownall recorded a quick out, No. 6 hitter J.J. Gillespie singled past Western shortstop Deaglan Pleak. Courtesy runner Chad Washburn replaced Gillespie — and Flamino followed with a shot over center fielder Kyler Norman’s head that went for an inside-the-park homer.
“I wanted at least one run. I wanted to get a gapper or something. I got lucky, it got over him,” Flamino said. “I just wanted to keep going. I almost fell, but it felt great.”
Flamino slammed the door shut in the top of the seventh. He fielded his position for the first out and struck out red-hot hitter Mitchell Dean for the second out. After Pownall reached on an infield single, Flamino recorded another strikeout to end it.
“My first inning, I wasn’t comfortable at first. My second inning, I just knew I needed to get it and I got it. I kept throwing it outside, did what I needed to do,” Flamino said.
Kokomo improved to 6-14 with the win, which coach Tim Weir hopes serves as a spark for the stretch drive.
“The whole year, it’s sort of been up and down,” Weir said. “We played some really good innings, we played some competitive baseball, but we always had that one inning that killed us. [Thursday], we had one inning that could have killed us and we turned it around and came back and scored some runs. It’s a credit to the guys. They keep working.
“It’s a great team win. It gives the guys a lot of confidence going into our conference tournament this weekend. We’ll see what happens.”
Western dropped to 14-2 and saw an 11-game win streak snapped.
“The better team won [Thursday]. They played much better and they were fired up and ready to go. I think we were full of ourselves. You could see it in our play — we were sloppy in the game,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We deserve what we got.”
Kokomo starting pitcher Ashton Sexton put the Kats in position to win with five innings of solid work. He allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out four. He walked one and hit three batters with pitches.
“Most of the time this year when we’ve had things go wrong, we’ve sort of lost control on the mound,” Weir said. “Ashton was great at coming back and getting people out.”
Patrick Hardimon drove in the Kats’ first run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Dalton Dixon and Larry Hamilton drove in runs in the third with a sacrifice fly and groundout, respectively. Gillespie finished with two singles.
“We put together serious at-bats throughout the entire order, which we haven’t done very much this year,” Weir said.
Pownall pitched all six innings for Western. He allowed six hits and five runs (four earned). He struck out five, walked three and hit one batter with a pitch.
Dean had an RBI double in the third inning and Norman had a two-run double in the fourth. Cayden McClure had a double and Mitchell Knepley had two singles.
Self-inflicted mistakes plagued the Panthers. They had a runner picked off first in the second inning, they had two failed bunt attempts, they did not score after putting runners on first and second with no outs in the fifth inning, and they did not hit the cutoff man on Flamino’s hit in the sixth inning. In addition, Pownall had only one 1-2-3 inning.
“It’s frustrating. … We have to get sharper,” Berryman said. “We got beat by Lebanon early in the season where we struggled to move runners and do some things. We did it again [Thursday]. Maybe it will help us get re-focused, but we have a long way to go.”
