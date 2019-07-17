ARCADIA — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team put another opponent to bed early Tuesday night when the Sixers pounded Cicero 21-5 in five innings at Hamilton Heights High School.
The Sixers scored in every inning. They crossed double digits with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, then scored another 10 runs in the fifth inning.
Tucker Platt went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles and four runs batted in. Payton McClain was 2 for 4 with a triple, homer and four RBIs. Brady Lovelace doubled and tripled. And Pat Mills and Noah Hurlock each singled twice. Mills and Lovelace knocked in three runs each and Hurlock plated two.
Kokomo skipper Don Andrews pointed to "our hitting, of course. This is the fourth game in a row that we've won on the mercy rule. We're getting hot at the right time of the year, hitting the ball very well."
Kokomo has outscored opposing squads 63-13 over the last four games, spanning just 21 innings.
Daniel Wright got the victory, starting and throwing three innings before exiting with a 9-2 lead. He gave up one hit, four walks, one earned run, and struck out three.
The Sixers now take a 17-8 record into postseason play. Kokomo opens American Legion Muncie Regional action on Friday against the host squad at 4:30 p.m. in McCulloch Park.
"We already know our defense and pitching are good, so I think this sets us up pretty good for a good postseason," Andrews said of Kokomo's recent hot streak at the plate.
