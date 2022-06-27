STEVENSVILLE, Mich. — Kokomo’s Post 6 baseball club piled up runs and went unbeaten in the CB Memorial Tournament this weekend to win the tourney with a 4-0-1 record.
After beating Three Oaks, Michigan, and South Haven (Portage) to open tourney action on Friday, the Sixers picked up a tie against Valparaiso and a win over Stevensville, Michigan, on Saturday, and finished the tourney with a win over Midland, Michigan, on Sunday to win the six-team, round-robin tournament.
Post 6 outscored its five opponents by a combined score of 43-25.
“We hit the ball very well and scored a lot of runs,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “It was a really tough tournament. We knew Valparaiso and Stevensville would both be real good, and we knew Midland, Michigan, would be even better. They made it all the way to the World Series last year. That’s a big win for us to beat a team that just came out of the World Series.”
First on Saturday, Kokomo and Valparaiso Post 94 tied 10-10 in five innings in a game that ended early when it reached the tournament time limit of 1:45. Levi Mavrick went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a steal, Cooper Hansen went 3 for 3 with a double and Gavin Smith had two triples and drove in two runs.
In Saturday’s second game, the Sixers edged Stevensville Post 568 9-7 in six innings when that game reached the time limit. Mavrick picked up the win on the mound with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief without a walk. Will McKinzie followed with a perfect final inning and three strikeouts.
At the plate against Stevensville, Smith had three singles and two runs, McKinzie had two doubles and two runs, Hansen had a single, double and two RBIs, Cayden Calloway tripled and scored twice, and John Scott doubled.
On Sunday, Post 6 beat Midland, Michigan Post 165 7-6 in a game that went all seven frames. Avery Fields picked up the win in relief, throwing four innings with just three hits, a run, no walks and two strikeouts. Smith picked up the save with a scoreless seventh inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Against Midland, Calloway had a single and a double, and Smith had two singles and drove in two runs.
That capped a big weekend for Smith. The Logansport grad, who is headed to play for IU Kokomo next season, led the Sixers at the plate, going 11 for 17 with eight runs scored and nine driven in.
“He had a fantastic tournament,” Andrews said of Smith. “He had multiple hits in every game other than [one] game. The home run he hit on the opening game on Friday was a grand slam. His bat has just come alive and has really helped spark the team.”
The Sixers take a 13-3-1 record into their next game, at Lafayette on Tuesday at Lafayette Central Catholic.
