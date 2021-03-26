The pop of a baseball meeting leather. The ping of a bat making contact. The chatter of players.
The sounds of high school baseball are filling the air once again following a silent spring a year ago. The IHSAA canceled the 2020 season in the face of the COVID pandemic.
“There’s a good feeling of getting going again after not playing last year,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “The guys are focused in on trying to improve and just trying to enjoy the sport they love.”
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward is excited for local rivalries, conference games and all the other things that define high school baseball.
“After the school season was canceled last year, a lot of our players were able to play for various organizations in the summer. However, there is something special about being able to play for Northwestern and we are thrilled for the opportunity,” he said.
Taylor coach Kris Dill is tempering his excitement.
“The pandemic has taken a mental toll on our kids,” he said. “A lot of them play multiple sports and it’s been a grind with the rules, the stops and starts and the quarantines. There’s excitement [for the season], but I also think there’s a little trepidation.”
The following are looks at the five Howard County teams, in order of their 2019 win totals.
WESTERN (19-8 IN 2019)
The preseason state rankings show Western as No. 1 in Class 3A.
“I was shocked, to be honest with you,” Berryman said. “I just think there’s a lot of respect for our program and the success we’ve had in the past and some of the talent we have, but it was just kind of a situation where we gained the most votes because we didn’t have any No. 1 votes.
“It’s not something we’re concerning ourselves with, we’re just focused on getting better every day.”
The Panthers are loaded with promising pitchers including three NCAA Division I verbal commits — junior Parker Dean (Purdue) and sophomores Mitchell Dean (Louisville) and Christian Pownall (Duke). As a freshman in 2019, Parker Dean posted a 3-0 record with a county-best 0.74 ERA over seven appearances. He had 27 strikeouts in 19 innings.
Berryman sees Parker Dean and junior Dylan Bryant as definite starters with Mitchell Dean and Pownall filling big roles as well. Dylan Bryant, Mitchell Dean and Pownall are all lefties. Seniors Braedon Bryant and Riley Western are candidates to fill key roles as well.
Pitching depth comes from senior lefty Brayden Summers, junior Garrett Lupoi, sophomores Cade Epp and Caden McClure and freshman Deaglan Pleak.
“I definitely think pitching is our strength,” Berryman said.
Junior Alex Watkins is the starting catcher. Pleak and sophomore Bret Echelbarger are backups. Mitchell Dean is the primary first baseman. Riley Western anchors the middle infield — he’ll play second, but can also cover shortstop. Braedon Bryant is the primary shortstop and Parker Dean is a corner infielder. Infield depth comes from McClure, Pleak and sophomores Zach Gilbert and Mitchell Knepley.
Berryman said Dylan Bryant is the team’s “best defensive outfielder” and Lupoi, Pownall, senior Landon Lee, Summers, Echelbarger and Epp are in the mix for the other spots.
“I think defensively, we have a lot of ability. We move very well. Our guys up the middle are experienced. Having Mitchell Dean at first base is an unbelievable asset — he’s 6-7 and with his ability to scoop and his reach, he can save bad throws,” Berryman said.
“I feel really confident with Alex Watkins behind the plate,” he added. “He’s improved his game immensely. He has strong leadership qualities and blocks the ball well and throws it well.”
Western has few proven varsity hitters other than Braedon Bryant (.328, 16 RBI in 2019) and Riley Western (.250).
“We’re still trying to figure out who’s our leadoff, who’s the heart of our order, who maybe works out better at the bottom. We just have to get some games under our belt and see some things just to figure out who exactly we’re going to be offensively,” Berryman said, noting a lot of teams are dealing with similar situations after the lost 2020 season.
The Panthers open their season with Hoosier Conference games against Tipton on April 7-8. Their opening week also includes games against Class 2A No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic on April 9 and Class 4A No. 2 Westfield and Class 4A No. 8 Andrean on April 10.
“We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves that first week,” Berryman said.
Western is a defending sectional champion.
KOKOMO (14-10-1 IN 2019)
The Wildkats reloaded in 2019 following heavy graduation losses and produced a solid 14-win season. They’ll look to maintain the momentum behind a veteran group.
Coach Tim Weir returns eight players from his 2019 squad — seniors Jaden Armfield, Caydan Belt, Dashaun Coleman, Taylor Duncan, Ethan Guire, Mason Keller and Noah Smalley and junior Cooper Hansen.
Armfield has been the Kats’ catcher since his freshman year. He had a breakout season at the plate in 2019 when he batted a team-best .378 and drove in a county-best 30 runs. He shared the county lead in home runs with four.
Belt pitched a team-high 26.1 innings in 2019 and compiled a 1-2 record and 4.25 ERA. Hansen drew starting assignments at second base and shortstop in 2019 and will work at shortstop this year. Armfield and Hansen figure into the pitching plans.
Junior Preston Sanford joins the Kats after previously playing at Northwestern. Sophomores Jacob Walker, John Curl and Patrick Hardimon are moving into varsity roles.
Also in the mix for possible roles are senior Jayden Lee, juniors Gavin Huffman, L.J. Gaines, Rentaro Hosotani and Rolen Willis, sophomores Ashton Sexton, Dameion Deis and Evan Barker and freshman Chad Washburn.
“This year’s team currently has 21 players practicing with the varsity team,” Weir said. “Some of those players will also spend time on the JV team so they can get playing time. But the depth of this team is stronger than it has been in several years.
“Besides team depth, other strengths of the team will be experience at several key positions including the middle infield, pitching and catching. Hitting should also be a strength as several players have shown a lot of improvement during the fall and winter workouts.”
Weir is excited about his coaching staff which includes his son, former Kokomo and Ball State standout and San Diego Padres farmhand T.J. Weir, along with John Curl, Nick Shanks, Isaac Turner, Matt Turner, Easton Dupay and Spencer Bowlin.
Kokomo opens against North Central Conference foe Harrison on Tuesday, April 6, at Municipal Stadium.
TAYLOR (9-18 IN 2019)
The Titans closed the 2019 season on a positive note by reaching the Sectional 39 final and finishing as runners-up. They had hoped to build on that in 2020, but will now look to do so in 2021.
“We have seven returning players from that sectional championship game and I think five were starters so we have a nice foundation,” Dill said.
He is optimistic about his pitching staff.
“We feel like we have some good arms on the mound with Michael Pemberton, Kendall Lanning and Ryley Gilbert. We have a supporting cast that will eat up some innings, but those three guys are going to carry us this year. How they’ll go, we’ll go,” he said.
Lanning and Gilbert are part of a six-player senior class. Pemberton is one of five juniors on the roster.
Defensively, Dill pointed to the left side of the infield with senior Nathan Keene at third and Lanning at shortstop as a strength. Gilbert is the second baseman, but will move to short as needed in which case junior Eli Harris will handle second base. Right now, junior Ashton McKay is the front-runner for first base and junior Tanner Miller backs up Keene at third.
Dill has a pair of freshmen, Justin Doty and Hunter Williams, in the mix for catcher.
Senior Jaylen Harris is the center fielder. Pemberton and junior Owen Shimer likely will fill the corners. Eli Harris and senior Ethan Klepinger also are in the mix.
“We have the pieces [for a good defense], we just have to get better at throwing and catching. It’s that simple,” Dill said. “I don’t for one minute doubt their ability to be able to play good defense. We just have to be a lot more cognizant of how important our throwing and catching are. It wins and loses games.”
Dill also is looking at senior Ethan Cage for a role, noting he has a good swing.
Offensively, Dill said the Titans will need to compensate for a lack of power.
“We’re going to have to manufacture runs and that’s OK. That’s baseball. As the season progresses, we’ll find out if that’s truly where we’re at, but as of right now, we’ll look to play small ball,” he said.
Taylor opens against Peru on Tuesday, April 6 before visiting 2019 Class 2A state champion Alexandria the next day.
NORTHWESTERN (7-14-1 IN 2019)
The Tigers are counting on pitching depth to serve as the core of the team.
“I believe we have not only a lot of quality pitching, but the versatility in our staff is what I’m most excited about as well,” Ward said, crediting pitching coach Nathan Kirk for his work. “Cole Wise and Tate Mullens will anchor our pitching staff, but lefties Cole Van Natter, A.J. Burkhalter and Cole Cardwell will also see a lot of significant time on the mound.”
Wise and Mullens are juniors. Two seasons ago, Wise pitched 16 innings over four games (all starts) and allowed 10 hits with 15 strikeouts and 17 walks. Mullens pitched 14.2 innings over eight games (one start) and allowed 13 hits with nine strikeouts and 10 walks.
Burkhalter and Cole Cardwell are sophomores and Van Natter is a freshman.
As needed, pitching depth comes from seniors Jeremy Bell, Christian Hughes and Bryce Ziems, junior Cam Adams, sophomores Jansen Slate and Koen Berry and freshman Eastin Whaley.
Junior Dylan Brehm and freshman Lincoln Cardwell are catchers. Cole Cardwell and Burkhalter are first baseman, junior Austin Robinson is the second baseman, Wise and Mullens will split the shortstop job and Mullens and Lincoln Cardwell are two of the possibilities for the hot corner.
The outfield will come from a group that includes senior Isaac Guffey, Bell, Van Natter, Slate and Cole Cardwell.
After batting a county-low .211 in 2019, the Tigers are hungry for improvement.
“I have been super happy with the progress and learning curve that has taken place in our team,” he said. “I thought we had a great offensive showing in our scrimmage with Kokomo. Multiple guys worked quality at-bats, put the barrel on the ball, and we constantly had baserunners on.
“Our goal this year is to really limit the amount of strikeouts offensively. If we limit the strikeouts, move the baseball, and put the pressure on the defense, we will be a sneaky good offensive unit.”
Northwestern opens against Cass on Wednesday, April 7.
EASTERN (7-18 IN 2019)
Erik Hisner is Eastern’s coach. Also the school’s athletic director, he became the baseball coach last year, but the IHSAA shut down the season before the first official practice.
“There’s a lot of learning going on,” he said. “We’re putting in a lot of things that are new to the kids, but they’re doing a great job picking things up and making some adjustments. I feel like we’ve improved a lot even over the last week. So far, it’s been a good group to work with, a fun group.”
Hisner’s baseball roots run deep. He had a grandfather who played in the Boston Red Sox system. Hisner played at Bellmont High School and Goshen College. As a 24-year-old, he began his coaching career at Whitko. He compiled a 172-151 record over 11 seasons.
“We were able to win the school’s first conference championship in over 30 years in ‘16 and then won the school’s first-ever sectional championship in ‘17. We kind of hung our hat on those two things,” Hisner said. “I got the AD job at Eastern [in 2018] and after year one, the baseball job came open. I’m grateful the administration gave me the chance to coach again. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Comets have an experienced pitching staff that is fronted by senior Cam Arcari and junior Levi Mavrick. In the 2019 season, Arcari went 2-8 with a 4.04 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 34.2 innings and Mavrick was 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 innings.
“To have those two guys at the top of the rotation is going to be a strength of ours,” Hisner said.
Juniors Bryson Russell and Owen Taylor also return with experience from 2019. Russell went 1-0 with two saves, a 5.32 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23.2 innings while Taylor was 2-2 with 21 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
Freshman Corbin Snyder also is in the pitching plans.
“We feel good about our depth,” Hisner said, “and we have only senior in our top five so we feel pretty good not only this year but where we could go next year as well.”
Sophomore Elijah Buckley is the top catcher and junior Gatlin Hewitt is the backup. Russell is the first baseman and senior Will Keisling is the backup, sophomore Cayden Calloway is the second baseman, Mavrick and Arcari will split time at shortstop and junior Trent Rawls is at the hot corner. Snyder offers depth at the corner spots.
Junior Austin Roberts is the top outfielder. Junior Porter Brovont and senior Zane Downing are the leading candidates for the other spots. Taylor and senior Ethan Preston are in the mix for time as well. Sophomore Reid Keisling is the designated hitter.
Arcari likely will anchor the Comets’ batting order. He batted .350 with eight doubles, two homers and 19 RBI in the 2019 season. Mavrick batted .321.
“Other than those two guys, everybody else is pretty new, so until we know what we have [offensively], I do feel good that our pitching and defense will be able to keep us in games and keep us competitive as our offense catches up,” Hisner said.
Eastern opens against Oak Hill on Monday, April 5.
