The Year of the Pitcher?
Major League Baseball had it in 1968 and again in 2010.
Now, Howard County looks ready for that kind of season.
To say the least, the county is blessed with a bumper crop of high school pitchers.
Defending Sectional 20 champion Northwestern has a pair of aces in seniors Cole Wise and Tate Mullens. The Ball State-bound Wise posted a 6-4 record, a 1.77 ERA and a county-best 108 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched last season. The IUK-bound Mullens backed Wise with a 4-1 record.
Western surely has one of the deepest staffs in the state. It includes seniors Parker Dean (Purdue) and Dylan Bryant (Indiana Wesleyan) and juniors Mitchell Dean (Louisville) and Christian Pownall (Duke). They led the Panthers to a 20-8 record in 2021. Mitchell Dean anchored the staff with a 5-2 record, a county-best 0.83 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 59 innings. Parker Dean had a 5-1 record, one save and a 1.84 ERA, Pownall had a 4-0 record and Bryant had a 1.87 ERA.
Eastern returns its top three pitchers in seniors Levi Mavrick (Manchester) and Owen Taylor (Trine) and sophomore Corbin Snyder. They combined for 17 wins in leading the Comets to a 19-11 record last season. Mavrick had a 6-4 record, two saves and a 1.96 ERA, Taylor was 4-2 with a 2.41 ERA and Snyder was 7-3 with one save and a 2.27 ERA.
Kokomo and Taylor also return their primary pitchers. For the Kats, that includes junior Dameion Deis (team-best 3.25 ERA) and for the Titans, it includes senior Michael Pemberton (61 strikeouts, third most in the county).
The following are looks at the county teams as they embark on the new season.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers went 14-14 last season. They rattled off four straight wins to close the regular season, then upset co-No. 6-ranked Western in the sectional semifinal round before beating Twin Lakes in the final. The Tigers then beat Griffith in a regional semifinal before falling to No. 1 Hanover Central.
Northwestern graduated only two players.
Coach Ryan Ward is happy to have Wise and Mullens to lead his squad.
“Not only the successes that they’ve had, but just their continued personal drives to better themselves, they set the tone for the rest of the team,” he said.
In addition to Wise and Mullens, the Tigers’ pitching plans also include juniors Koen Berry (two saves, 2.75 ERA in 2021), A.J. Burkhalter (2-2 record) and Cole Cardwell (2-2 record) and sophomores Eastin Whaley, Cole VanNatter and Cameron Davis. Berry came on strong at the end of last season. Burkhalter, Cardwell and VanNatter are left-handers.
“We feel like we have a lot of depth and a lot of versatility,” Ward said.
Sophomore Lincoln Cardwell returns as the primary catcher. Ward said Davis also will see time at the position in hopes of lessening Lincoln Cardwell’s workload.
Burkhalter is the first baseman with Berry and Mullens backing him up. Senior Austin Robinson is the second baseman. Some combination of Mullens, Wise, Berry and Whaley will cover shortstop and third base, depending on who is pitching.
VanNatter, Cole Cardwell and juniors Jansen Slate and Kai Jackson are the primary outfielders. Ward calls them a “very versatile, very fast” group.
“With our philosophy and the way we do things, we believe you’ve got to have solid pitching and defense to be able to win in the postseason and during conference and stuff like that and we’re super confident with what we have,” Ward said.
Northwestern closed last season with a .270 team batting average, adding several points to the average during its closing surge. Wise had a county-best .420 batting average and a .510 on-base percentage. He also tied for the county lead in RBI with 23. The Tigers’ other top hitters included VanNatter (.354 batting average), Mullens (.324 average, two homers) and Robinson (.319, three triples).
“We want nine guys in the lineup to work together. That might involve situational hitting or strike awareness and count awareness. I think those things started clicking at the end of the year,” Ward said.
Northwestern starts the season with two Hoosier Conference games as the Tigers visit Cass today, then host the Kings on Thursday. From there, the Tigers host Rochester on Friday and visit Carroll on Saturday.
WESTERN
The Panthers had a bittersweet 2021 season. The 20-8 record was nice, but they had to settle for fourth place in the competitive Hoosier Conference — and rival Northwestern upset the Panthers in the sectional semifinal round.
“There’s no doubt it: We were all disappointed with the way things ended last year,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “But through shortcomings can come positive growth and that’s what we’ve had. The guys now believe little things can go a long way toward winning games and especially championship-level games.”
Berryman also sees a “reenergized mindset” from his players.
“What I like most about this group is it’s not coach motivated this year, it’s player motivated. That was a big thing that I felt held us back last year — they were waiting for us as coaches to lead them. Now the guys are taking ownership,” he said.
Western once again will lean on its pitchers after posting a strong 2.29 team ERA last season. Mitchell Dean, Bryant and Pownall are left-handers and Parker Dean is a righty.
“Mitchell Dean obviously was our frontline guy last year and we’re expecting big things from him again this year to head the staff. He looked good in the offseason, he cleaned up some mechanics and improved his offspeed stuff. He’s looking really good,” Berryman said.
“Parker Dean has picked up some velocity, he’s changed some pitch grips and some mechanics and his mindset has been incredible. Dylan Bryant threw some high quality innings last year; his stuff is better. His velocity has ticked up a bit too. Christian Pownall has looked really good as well.”
Senior Garrett Lupoi, juniors Cade Epp (one save in 2021), Evan Stout and Cayden McClure and sophomore Deaglan Pleak also could see time on the mound. Stout is another southpaw.
“The staff is really deeper at this point than we thought it would be. That’s a nice problem to have,” Berryman said.
Senior Alex Watkins returns as the primary catcher with junior Bret Echelbarger backing him up. Mitchell Dean is the first baseman; his brother will play there when Mitchell is pitching. Junior Mitchell Knepley is the second baseman, Pleak is at shortstop and junior Zach Gilbert or Parker Dean likely will man the hot corner. Freshman Kyler Norman and McClure provide infield depth.
In the outfield, some combination of McClure, Pownall and Lupoi likely will cover left and center and Bryant is in right. Stout and Epp provide depth.
Western finished last season with a .303 team batting average. McClure led the squad with a .377 average. Watkins batted .329. Mitchell Dean led the county in homers (three) and tied for the lead in RBI (23). Mitchell Dean also led the Panthers in runs scored with 25.
“The biggest step I think we’ll make offensively is just having another year of experience and just a better mindset,” Berryman said. “We didn’t play two years ago [with the season canceled because of COVID] and then a lot of sophomores and some juniors were thrown into the mix last year. They had to sort through that failure piece. I think guys know how to handle that better this year.
“We have 13 core players returning to our team of the 15 we have. Those are 13 guys who are improved from last year. We’re in good spot offensively, we’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.”
Western starts the season with two Hoosier Conference games as the Panthers visit Tipton today, then host the Blue Devils on Thursday. Western plays Avon on Friday in the Kokomo-Western Baseball Classic.
EASTERN
Under first-year coach Erik Hisner, Eastern emerged as the county’s surprise team in 2021. The Comets cracked the Class 2A Top 10 during the regular season, made a run to the Sectional 39 final, and finished with a 19-11 record. That marked a 12-win improvement from the 2019 season (7-18). The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
The Comets are ready to build on that improvement.
“I think it starts with pitching for us,” Hisner said. “With Levi Mavrick, Corbin Snyder and Owen Taylor, I feel really good about anybody on our schedule, throwing them out there and having a chance to compete and win. Cayden Calloway will be our No. 4 starter [and] bullpen guy. He got some experience last year.”
Seniors Bryson Russell and Trent Rawls are other bullpen options. Russell is a lefty.
Defensively, senior Porter Brovont is the new starting catcher. Russell is at first, Calloway is at second, Maverick is the shortstop and Rawls is at third. When Maverick pitches, Rawls will move to second, Calloway will shift to short and Snyder will take the hot corner. Snyder also can handle first when needed.
“Our middle infielders, Levi and Cayden, I’m not sure you’ll find a better pair in our conference. We feel really good about those two up the middle,” Hisner said.
Taylor will anchor the outfield in center. The corner spots have new starters with Reid Keisling in left and junior Gabe Monize in right. Monize missed last season with a back injury.
Offensively, Russell led the team last season with a .293 average. Maverick batted .292 and Calloway batted .286 with 21 RBI and a team-high 33 runs. Russell and Keisling had two homers apiece.
The Comets had a .256 team batting average.
“We kind of struggled toward the last third of the year, but I think a lot of that had to do with the competition we were facing, pitching getting better as the year went on,” Hisner said. “The COVID year [2020] was an anomaly so we had a lot of guys getting their first varsity ABs last year. That experience combined with the level of competition a lot of them played in the summer, and then the work they put in during the presason, I think we’ll be improved offensively to go along with our solid pitching.”
Eastern went 8-8 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season.
“I think at one time last year, our conference had five teams in the top 10 in either 1A or 2A,” Hisner said. “I think the top half of our conference once again will be really solid.”
As for Sectional 39, Hisner pointed to defending champion Madison-Grant as the team to beat, but added it’s “wide open” with the Comets right in the mix once again.
Eastern beat Oak Hill 10-7 Monday to start the season. Eastern visits Peru tonight, then hosts Clinton Prairie on Saturday to begin HHC play.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats are looking to get back on track following a 9-19 record last season.
“I’m pretty optimistic we’re going to be competitive,” coach Tim Weir said. “We had a good offseason. We hit the weights a little harder than we normally would. We’ve worked on a lot of fundamental stuff that we didn’t do well last year. I’m hoping that pays off.
“We’ve got some experience, but we’re still young because we had a lot of sophomores and a freshmen play last year. We have two seniors and 10 juniors. That’s not a lot of experience. A lot of the better teams we play will have seven or eight seniors probably. We’ll be in that boat next year, but this year we’re still a little young.”
Weir points to improved pitching and defense as keys to any turnaround.
“I think we’ll be better on the mound than we were last year. As far as our leaders in innings pitched, three of them were sophomores so now they’re juniors and they have a lot of experience. They’re throwing the ball pretty well in the preseason so far,” he said.
“Defensively, we struggled a lot last year, but I think a lot of that has to do with we walked a lot of people. We were always sort on the defensive because we had a lot of people on base. I think the combination of more experienced pitching and a little more confidence fielding-wise will make a big difference.”
In the North Central Conference, Kokomo plays two games per week. Weir said juniors Ashton Sexton and Jacob Walker are the conference starters with Deis the top relief option.
“We haven’t had too many people go more than three or four innings for us in the last few years. If we can get those [starters] extended to five or six innings, that would shorten the game for our bullpen, which makes things a lot easier to manage a game,” Weir said.
The pitching staff also has senior Cooper Hansen and three southpaws in junior Larry Hamilton, sophomore Andrew Guerre and freshman Isaac Flamino.
Freshman J.J. Gillespie is the catcher. Junior John Curl returns to first base, Walker and Hansen are in the middle of the infield and junior Jackson Siefert-Barnes is at third base. Senior Preston Sanford provides depth on the right side of the infield and also will see time at DH.
The outfield has junior Evan Barker in left, sophomore Chad Washburn in center and junior Patrick Hardimon in right. Weir likes the outfield’s athleticsim.
Offensively, Kokomo batted a solid .295 last season. Curl led the way with a .384 average, 14 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 25 runs. He shared the county lead in RBI.
“John Curl last year as a sophomore led us in every offensive category. He’s swinging it really well again this year. We’re expecting some big things out of him,” Weir said, pointing to Hansen is another steady stick in the lineup.
“I think top to bottom [in the batting order], we’re going to be potentially as good as we’ve been for the last several years. Really, it’s a matter if they can maintain some discipline and basically play within themselves.”
Kokomo opened Tuesday at Harrison. The teams meet again today at Municipal Stadium.
TAYLOR
Coach Kris Dill said the Titans had their sharpest preseason practices in recent memory.
He hopes that is a harbinger as Taylor looks to bounce back from a 7-22 record in 2021.
“Essentially, we have a really good idea of what we want to do and how we want to do it. We have a better baseball IQ going into this year, so we feel good about that,” he said. “It will all determine on defense. It’s been our Achilles heel for three or four years. This year, I feel like if we play a better brand of baseball defensively, we’ll be able to be competitive.”
The Titans return good experience on the mound with seniors Eli Harris and Michael Pemberton and sophomores Hunter Williams and Zach Landis. Pemberton pitched a team-high 37.2 innings last season. Williams was second with 29.2 innings and Harris was fourth with 23.1.
“For the most part, those four guys can command the zone, they can throw all of their pitches in all counts,” Dill said. “It goes back to defense. We don’t have pitchers who are overpowering, but they can keep teams off balance, but if you don’t play defense behind them, it’s all for naught.”
Kien Sullivan, a junior lefty, is another pitching option. Sophomore Jayden Johnson and junior Zeke Lamberson also could see time on the mound.
Sophomore Josh Doty and freshman Micah Irwin will split time at catcher. Senior Ashton McKay is at first with junior Brannon Hovis backing him up, senior Owen Shimer and junior Catch Sullivan are second basemen, junior Cody Groves is at shortstop and Dill is considering sophomore Kovey Balentine, junior Juan Nieves and Landis for third base.
Dill credited McKay for developing into a leader.
“He’s made a big improvement over the winter. He’s been one of our hardest workers,” he said.
In the outfield, Harris and Pemberton can both play center and left. Dill’s right-field options include Catch Sullivan, Kien Sullivan and Landis.
Offensively, Taylor batted only .234 last season and graduated its top three hitters, including Kendall Lanning, whose .423 average ranked No. 2 in the county.
Still, Dill is cautiously optimistic about the Titans’ hitting.
“Time will tell, we won’t know until we get into games, but I like our lineup, I like our kids and I like their approaches,” he said. “I feel like we’re going to have to do a good job of manufacturing runs and executing in the small-ball area. We’ve always played that way.”
Taylor opened Tuesday at Peru.
