The 2022 high school baseball season saw all five Howard County teams make positive gains. Kokomo and Western had seven-win improvements from 2021 and Eastern, Northwestern and Taylor all had four-win improvements. In addition, Western and Eastern celebrated sectional championships.
Led by Western, all five teams look capable of building on their momentum in 2023.
The Panthers have dominant pitching and a veteran lineup. Louisville recruit Mitchell Dean and Ohio State-bound Christian Pownall headline the pitching staff.
Kokomo is led by Indiana State-bound slugger John Curl. Eastern has an ace pitcher in Butler commit Corbin Snyder and an All-State infielder in Cayden Calloway. Northwestern has a solid core of players who helped the Tigers win a 2021 sectional. And Taylor has a nice mix of returning players and newcomers.
The following are looks at the five teams.
WESTERN
The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in the preseason Class 3A state poll after posting a 27-3 record (two of the wins by forfeits) with a sectional title in 2022.
“We have been afforded high expectations throughout the years and our players, especially this senior class, have done a nice job managing those expectations and tuning out the noise,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “Our players are locked-in on being present and focusing on what is in front of them.”
The Panthers return 10 players with starting experience.
“Our pitching will be strong,” Berryman said. “We are an athletic team, have some speed and power potential, and guys know how to defend.”
The pitching staff is fronted by the 1-2 punch of senior left-handers Dean and Pownall. Dean made the Class 3A All-State Team last season after compiling an 8-2 record and 0.73 ERA with 106 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 57.2 innings. Pownall had a 3-0 record, one save and a 1.79 ERA. He had 51 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
“Mitchell Dean and Christian Pownall are the two best left-handed pitchers in the Indiana 2023 class,” Berryman said. “Mitchell is an MLB Draft prospect and we’ve had a scouting presence at all of his winter mound sessions. Christian has an electric arsenal of pitches and has worked extremely hard in the offseason on his mechanics, pitch design, velocity and strength.”
The Panthers have yet another quality southpaw in senior Evan Stout (4-0 record, 2.55 ERA in 2022). Junior James Paden provides a potentially solid right-handed option. Junior Deaglan Pleak could start or close games. Seniors Mitchell Knepley, Cade Epp and Cayden McClure and juniors Kole Shock, Tate Heston and Peyton DeWeese also could see time on the mound,
Senior Bret Echelbarger is the starting catcher and promising freshman Ryan Rodman is the backup. Dean is the first baseman and Stout will man the spot when Dean is pitching. Knepley is the second baseman, Pleak is the shortstop and senior Zach Gilbert is at third base. Sophomore Kyler Norman can play second or shortstop and Paden can play second.
McClure, Pownall and Epp are the primary outfielders. Pownall is the center fielder and Norman will take his place when he’s pitching. Stout, DeWeese, Shock, junior Ethan Chapin and sophomore Brady Comer offer outfield depth.
The Panthers’ top returning hitters include Dean (.382 average last season), Echelbarger (.365) and Gilbert (.342). Gilbert rocked a county-best six home runs, Dean hit four homers and Knepley and Pownall hit two apiece. Dean drove in a team-high 32 runs and Gilbert drove in 27.
“We believe all of our returning hitters will be more consistent and improve off of last year’s performances,” Berryman said. “Mitchell Dean will hit in the 3-hole and is a long ball threat from both sides of the plate. Zach Gilbert will add power in the middle of the lineup. We have many versatile hitters and speed so we’ll have a few combinations that we will use as we get started.
“A team goal this season is to not settle for back-to-back scoreless innings and to keep the pressure on the defense.”
Berryman likes his team’s chances in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division after winning it last season. The Panthers are looking to make it back to the conference championship after falling to Lafayette Central Catholic in the title game last season.
As for the postseason, Western is the defending Northwestern Sectional champion, but the field has a new look this season. Western, Northwestern, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette are holdovers. Frankfort and North Montgomery round out the field. They replace Maconaquah, Peru and Benton Central.
“I think our sectional champion will have earned it,” Berryman said. “Every team is capable of hoisting the trophy on Memorial Day.”
Western opens Wednesday at home against Tipton.
EASTERN
The Comets have made significant strides in the last two seasons. After a 7-18 record in 2019 and the cancelled 2020 season, the Comets went 19-11 in 2021 — and topped that with a 23-8 record and a sectional title in 2022. The sectional title was the Comets’ first since 1999 and the 23 wins tied the 1999 team for the school record.
The Comets hope to build on their success.
“Even though we lost four of our top six pitchers and five position player starters, I believe this year’s team has the ability to compete with the top teams in our conference and sectional,” third-year coach Erik Hisner said.
Eastern has a pair of standouts to build around in the aforementioned Corbin Snyder and Calloway. Last season, Snyder had an 8-1 record, a 1.78 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched and a .439 batting average and a county-best 39 RBI at the plate. Calloway batted .348 with a county-best 16 doubles and 43 runs scored. Calloway made the Class 2A All-State Team at second base.
Corbin Snyder, a junior and a Butler commit, returns to the No. 1 pitching spot. Grace College-bound Calloway moves into the No. 2 pitching spot after posting a 2-1 record and a 3.68 ERA in 26.2 innings last season. Promising freshman Colt Snyder is penciled in as the No. 3 pitcher.
“After those three, we have a lot of younger pitchers looking to make the transition from the junior varsity level to the varsity level,” Hisner said.
Sophomores Perry Kochensparger and Elijah Brassard are possibilities for innings with junior Jase Cloum and sophomore Colin Otto also in the mix.
When Corbin Snyder is on the mound, the tentative defensive lineup has senior Carson Bugher at catcher, senior Braden Mumaugh at first, senior Gabe Monize at second, Calloway at shortstop, Kochensparger at third, senior Reid Keisling in left field, senior Austin Lucas in center and junior Blake Robinson in right. Corbin Snyder will move to a corner infield spot when he’s not pitching.
“I believe we will be strong at the top and up the middle,” Hisner said.
The Comets have some proven hitters in Corbin Snyder, Calloway, Keisling (.340, 37 RBI last season) and Monize (.308).
The Comets finished runners-up to Carroll in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season. Hisner sees Carroll, Delphi and Rossville as strong teams in the conference. They all won sectional titles last season.
Eastern is a Class 2A sectional host again. Alexandria, Elwood, Madison-Grant, Taylor and Tipton are in the field. Eastern hosts the sectional at Kokomo’s Highland Park.
“Both Madison-Grant and Alexandria return the majority of their lineups from competitive teams in 2022. Taylor also returns many starters and will be much improved,” Hisner said.
Eastern opens Monday at home against Oak Hill.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers (18-8 in 2022) graduated ace pitcher Cole Wise and leading hitter Tate Mullens, but their cupboard is far from bare.
“I am confident our program can continue to build on the success we have had the last few seasons,” coach Ryan Ward said. “The majority of our team has played in two sectional championship games, won a sectional title in 2021 and played for a regional championship. When you lose players of the caliber of Wise, Mullens and [Austin] Robinson, the key is not to try to replace or replicate them because you will end up just spinning your wheels. If each player continues to develop and commits to one another, we will be where we expect to be at the end of the season.”
The Tigers return a pair of proven pitchers in seniors Koen Berry and A.J. Burkhalter. Last season, Berry had a 3-0 record, three saves and a 2.30 ERA in a team-high 13 appearances. Burkhalter had a 5-1 record and a 1.85 ERA. Burkhalter, an IUK recruit, shared the team lead in wins.
“Koen has been such a unique weapon over the years, that no one else really has,” Ward said. “Both will have slightly different roles this year on the mound as our 1 and 2 and also moving into those conference starter roles. However, I am confident as ever they can get the job done.”
Ward is looking to senior Jaden Castleberry, juniors Eastin Whaley, Cam Davis and Cole Van Natter and sophomores Hayden Cook and Karson Griggs for pitching depth.
“In high school baseball, you play 4-5 games a week and have a pitch count to work around. Almost everybody has an arm or two, but generally the teams that have their [Nos.] 3-6 guys dealing are the ones who have the most success over the course of the season,” Ward said.
Defensively, junior Lincoln Cardwell and Davis are veteran catchers. Burkhalter, Berry, Whaley, Davis, Cook, Castleberry, juniors Corbyn Sparling and Maddox Hunley and sophomore Teegan Helmle are vying for infield spots. Van Natter anchors the outfield in center with seniors Jansen Slate and Cole Cardwell and junior Jonathon Keeney in the mix for the corner spots.
Aurel Vonzon, a foreign exchange student who dazzled on the tennis court in the fall, is also on the team. He is new to the game.
“I think there is a lot to be said about our depth and versatility this season,” Ward said. “We will carry 15-16 players on varsity. That is a little higher than in years past for us, but that’s because we feel that there are 15-16 guys that can and will contribute to our success this year. Everyone has a role and has value.”
Van Natter is the Tigers’ top returning hitter. Last season, he posted a .384 batting average and .495 on-base percentage with a county-co-best five triples, 35 runs and 20 stolen bases. Lincoln Cardwell (.339 average, .519 OBP, 19 RBI) and Burkhalter (.254 average, .453 OBP) also had solid 2022 seasons.
The Tigers hope to compete for Hoosier Conference East Division and Class 3A Northwestern Sectional titles. Western took both last season. The Panthers beat the Tigers in a sectional final last season after the Tigers upset the Panthers in a 2021 sectional semifinal.
“We will not define our season based on whether we win a trophy or not at the end of the season, but the expectation is for our kids to be playing their best baseball at the end of the season and compete for that trophy,” Ward said.
Northwestern opens at home Wednesday against Lewis Cass.
KOKOMO
The Kats’ 16-14 record last season was a big improvement from a 9-19 record in 2021.
“We have had a young team for the last two years. But this year, we have 12 seniors on the team, six of them playing their third year of varsity baseball, [along with] a junior playing his third year of varsity and two sophomores that played a lot as freshmen. So we have more varsity experience returning than we have had in several years,” Kokomo coach Tim Weir said.
The Kats have Curl to anchor their batting order. He won Howard County’s batting title last season with a .538 average. He also topped the county in on-base percentage (.625) and tied for the lead in triples (five). He belted four home runs and drove in 28 runs.
“John is looking really good at this point of the season,” Weir said. “He had one of the best seasons in the state last year offensively. His hot bat continued through the summer and we look for him to be just as good or better this year.”
Weir is looking to junior Chad Washburn to serve as another offensive catalyst. He batted .319 and recorded 24 stolen bases last season, tying for second in the county in the latter category.
“Offense will determine how successful we are this year,” Weir said.
Weir is excited about his pitching options.
“We have nine pitchers returning with varsity experience, so we hope to use that depth to our advantage,” he said. “We expect several of those guys to be very effective in short stints to start the season and hopefully three or four will emerge as starting pitchers that can go deep into games.”
Sophomore Isaac Flamino (4-0 record, 3.46 ERA last season) and seniors Dameion Deis (4-2, 4.06), Ashton Sexton (3-1, 2.90) and Larry Hamilton (1-1, 3.07) are back after anchoring the 2022 rotation. Weir also has Curl, seniors Patrick Hardimon and Jackson Siefert-Barnes and juniors Dalton Dixon, Andrew Guerre and Eli Catron in his plans.
In the field to begin the season, sophomore J.J. Gillespie is the primary catcher, Curl is at first, Siefert-Barnes and Deis are the middle infielders and senior Jacob Walker is the third baseman. Curl can shift to third base if needed and Walker is able to play any of the infield positions. Senior Alan Dockemeyer and Dixon provide infield depth.
Washburn and Hardimon anchor the outfield. Senior Musashi Otsubo and junior Jude Rivers are the other top outfielders.
Weir sees both the North Central Conference’s West Division and the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional as wide open. The division has Kokomo, Harrison, McCutcheon, Lafayette Jeff and Logansport. Those five teams plus Marion make up the sectional field.
“If our offense can match what we will be able to do on the mound and defensively, we have a good opportunity to win our first sectional since 2010,” Weir said.
Kokomo opens Tuesday at home against Harrison.
TAYLOR
The Titans are looking for continued improvement after going 11-18-1 last season.
“I know our guys have put in the work over the last few years and this group we have this year most certainly has high expectations for themselves,” coach Kris Dill said. “One of those expectations is most certainly to improve on last year’s record. I see it in how we go about practicing. We have had the most competitive practices this winter and early spring. There has been a ton of progress already this year, and I expect that to continue throughout the season.”
Dill likes the look of his pitching staff. Juniors Zack Landis and Hunter Williams, sophomore Micah Irwin and senior Kien Sullivan all return with good experience. Landis worked a team-high 47 innings last season and posted a 2-4 record with a 4.77 ERA. Williams was 2-5 with a 5.38 ERA.
Pitching depth comes from seniors Zeke Lamberson and Catch Sullivan, juniors Justin Doty, EZ Ligon and Jayden Johnson and freshmen Javionne Harris and Easton Douglas.
“Our pitching staff will throw a lot of strikes and if our defense plays solid behind them our pitchers should be really effective,” Dill said.
Defensively, senior Cody Groves anchors the infield as the everyday shortstop. Catch Sullivan is the primary second baseman with Douglas backing him up. The other infield positions are undecided. Johnson, Lamberson, Kien Sullivan, senior Brannon Hovis and junior Justin Doty are candidates for first base. Williams and senior Juan Nieves are battling for the third-base job. And Irwin, Doty and Douglas could split time at catcher.
The outfield is all new. Kien Sullivan is in right, Harris is in center and Landis is in left. Ligon backs up each position.
The Titans are looking to improve on a .242 team batting average.
“I believe we have a lot of guys that will be able to put the ball in play,” Dill said, “but Micah Irwin, Kien Sullivan, Juan Nieves, Catch Sullivan, Cody Groves and Justin Doty have all shown they can do it at the varsity level on a consistent basis.”
Groves batted a team-high .277 last season. He led Howard County in stolen bases with 27.
Taylor battled tough in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season. The Titans went 7-9, tying for fifth place. The top four teams all won sectional titles.
“Our conference has been really good over the last several years. Carroll, Delphi and Eastern will all have something to say about the outcome of the HHC. However, we should be in a really good position to compete against those teams, and at the very least we want to have a good run in the conference tournament which was implemented this year,” Dill said.
Taylor plays in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional, which will be held at Kokomo’s Highland Park. Alexandria, Elwood, Madison-Grant and Tipton join Eastern and Taylor in the field.
Taylor hosts Marion on Tuesday.
