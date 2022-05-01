Taylor vs Tipton baseball 08.jpg

Taylor's Owen Shimer hustles home to score a run against Tipton on April 23, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday announced sectional pairings for the 55th annual Baseball State Tournament. There are 383 teams in this year's tournament.

Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the

tournament begins.

Sectional competition begins Wednesday, May 25, and continues through Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), with the 64 winners advancing to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 4. The four semistates are set for Saturday, June 11, with the winners moving into their respective state championship game. The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at Logansport

G1: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff

G2: Harrison vs. Kokomo

G3: McCutcheon vs. G1 winner

G4: Championship

Class 3A at Northwestern

G1: Peru vs. Western

G2: Benton Central vs. Northwestern

G3: West Lafayette vs. Twin Lakes

G4: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

Class 2A at Wabash

G1: Wabash vs. Rochester

G2: Carroll vs. Lewis Cass

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Whitko vs. Manchester

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Eastern

G1: Tipton vs. Taylor

G2: Blackford vs. Eastbrook

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Madison-Grant vs. Eastern

G5: Championship

Class A at Anderson Prep

G1: Daleville vs. Southern Wells

G2: Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep

G3: Liberty Christian vs. Cowan

G4: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

