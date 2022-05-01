The IHSAA on Sunday announced sectional pairings for the 55th annual Baseball State Tournament. There are 383 teams in this year's tournament.
Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the
tournament begins.
Sectional competition begins Wednesday, May 25, and continues through Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), with the 64 winners advancing to the four-team regionals on Saturday, June 4. The four semistates are set for Saturday, June 11, with the winners moving into their respective state championship game. The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at Logansport
G1: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff
G2: Harrison vs. Kokomo
G3: McCutcheon vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
Class 3A at Northwestern
G1: Peru vs. Western
G2: Benton Central vs. Northwestern
G3: West Lafayette vs. Twin Lakes
G4: Maconaquah vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
Class 2A at Wabash
G1: Wabash vs. Rochester
G2: Carroll vs. Lewis Cass
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Whitko vs. Manchester
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Eastern
G1: Tipton vs. Taylor
G2: Blackford vs. Eastbrook
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Madison-Grant vs. Eastern
G5: Championship
Class A at Anderson Prep
G1: Daleville vs. Southern Wells
G2: Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep
G3: Liberty Christian vs. Cowan
G4: Wes-Del vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
