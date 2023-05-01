The IHSAA on Sunday announced the sectional pairings for the 56th annual Baseball State Tournament. There are 389 teams in this year's tournament.
Sectional games begin Wednesday, May 24, and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 29), with two-team regionals on Saturday, June 3 and four-team semistates on Saturday, June 10.
The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis for the 25th year overall. This year’s games will be played in doubleheaders on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at Kokomo
Game 1: Logansport vs. Kokomo
G2: Harrison vs. Lafayette Jeff
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: McCutcheon vs. Marion
G5: Championship
Class 3A at NW
G1: Western vs. North Montgomery
G2: Twin Lakes vs. West Lafayette
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Northwestern vs. Frankfort
G5: Championship
Class 3A at Oak Hill
G1: Peru vs. Oak Hill
G2: Mississinewa vs. Norwell
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Maconaquah vs. Bellmont
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Delphi
G1: Seeger vs. Carroll
G2: Benton Central vs. Cass
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Clinton Prairie vs. Delphi
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Highland Park
G1: Tipton vs. Taylor
G2: Madison-Grant vs. Elwood
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Eastern vs. Alexandria
G5: Championship
Class A at And. Prep
G1: Southern Wells vs. Wes-Del
G2: Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central
G3: Daleville vs. Anderson Prep
G4: Cowan vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
