KHS vs TL baseball 13.jpg

Kokomo's Jackson Siefert-Barnes fields the ball during the Kats' 9-0 victory over Twin Lakes on April 7, 2023, at Championship Park.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday announced the sectional pairings for the 56th annual Baseball State Tournament. There are 389 teams in this year's tournament.

Sectional games begin Wednesday, May 24, and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 29), with two-team regionals on Saturday, June 3 and four-team semistates on Saturday, June 10.

The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis for the 25th year overall. This year’s games will be played in doubleheaders on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

Host schools will announce sectional schedules which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at Kokomo

Game 1: Logansport vs. Kokomo

G2: Harrison vs. Lafayette Jeff

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: McCutcheon vs. Marion

G5: Championship

Class 3A at NW

G1: Western vs. North Montgomery

G2: Twin Lakes vs. West Lafayette

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Northwestern vs. Frankfort

G5: Championship

Class 3A at Oak Hill

G1: Peru vs. Oak Hill

G2: Mississinewa vs. Norwell

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Maconaquah vs. Bellmont

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Delphi

G1: Seeger vs. Carroll

G2: Benton Central vs. Cass

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Clinton Prairie vs. Delphi

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Highland Park

G1: Tipton vs. Taylor

G2: Madison-Grant vs. Elwood

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Eastern vs. Alexandria

G5: Championship

Class A at And. Prep

G1: Southern Wells vs. Wes-Del

G2: Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central

G3: Daleville vs. Anderson Prep

G4: Cowan vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship

